When Kylie Jenner isn’t sporting a giant lion head in the name of couture, she’s being — well, cheugy. (Girl’s got range.)

While hanging out at home (peep that wine cellar, folks) with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, the two donned matching outfits in baggy jeans and hoodies. And though both stars fall firmly in the Gen Z age bracket, they donned a millennial staple circa 2008. The duo wore matching chestnut UGGs boots — but instead of the original flat style, they opted for an ultra trendy platform pair, with a two-inch platform sole.

UGG boots, the quintessential early aughts it shoe, came back in style throughout the last year. Yet another trend swept up in the the Y2K renaissance wave, these babies are back again, thanks to fans like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Kendall Jenner, who recently donned the Classic Ultra Minis in black.

Jenner’s exact Ultra Mini Platforms are almost sold out in the classic camel suede, but are still available in several other hues, including black and moss green. Fans can also shop more adventurous shades for an exciting pop of color, like samba red, sky blue, and taffy pink, for the Barbiecore enthusiasts.

Instagram/Staskaranikolaou

Recreate Jenner’s off-duty look with the items below.