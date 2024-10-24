Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been so in sync lately, they’re starting to dress alike — and in the same vicinity as each other, too. Those who’ve kept up with the KarJenner siblings over the years know that with their busy schedules, it’s rare for the youngest two to be in the same room, much less wearing similar styles.

Last month alone, Kylie was spotted all over Paris Fashion Week, while Kendall was nowhere to be found. Later, when Kendall finally modeled for Schiaparelli, her look was wildly different from her younger sister’s, who sat in the audience.

This week, however, saw a series of stylish outings for the duo. Over the weekend, the pair attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala together, walking and posing on the carpet side by side. Days later, the sisters were together again, this time wearing matching revealing numbers.

Kendall & Kylie’s Coordinating ‘Fits

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Khy founder posted an Instagram Reel with Kendall. Both sibs attended a dinner party at Los Angeles hot spot Funke for their BFF Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand's newest launch, Rhode’s Barrier Butter.

The clip, set to the “little bit of this, little bit of that” viral audio clip, was basically a seconds-long promo for their favorite brands including Rhode and 818 Tequila (Kendall’s alcohol brand). Though it was Bieber’s party, their looks were utterly captivating, especially since they twinned in cleavage-flaunting black looks.

Kendall’s choice was a strapless top ensemble with multiple horizontal slits, aka a series of cutouts that flaunted major underboob. Meanwhile, Kylie’s risqué choice was an uber-plunging halter top. Both décolletage-forward pieces were styled tucked into black pants.

A Joint Slay

Days prior, the sisters turned heads when they doubled their star power at the Academy Museum Gala’s red carpet. Like her most recent look, Kendall wore a similar cleavage-baring cutout gown from Schiaparelli. Meanwhile, Kylie wore a barely-there sheer dress with a skirt overlay, which she borrowed from Mugler’s Spring 1998 couture collection archives.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

You know what they say: Sisters who slay together are certified fashion girls.