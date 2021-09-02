Summer is almost over — can you believe it?! And, while you’re mourning the end of a warm weather season that will give way to colder weather and shorter days, there’s some major shopping to be done first. And you can start with Labor Day sales.

Labor Day Weekend is a time to not only shop the pieces you had your eye on all summer, in preparation for next season (or your next trip to a warm-weather destination), but also to snag new Fall 2021 arrivals from your favorite brands. No matter what season you’re shopping, several items on your wishlist are on a one-time-only discount that cannot be missed.

Whether you’re looking for Meghan Markle’s viral necklace at a 15% discount, a black tie gown from Net-a-Porter for 80% off, a discounted tote from Everlane, or a workout look from Old Navy at next-to-nothing prices, Labor Day Weekend is the time to stock up on every piece you want in your wardrobe.

Ahead, find the best Labor Day sales to jump on and the best pieces to shop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Edge of Ember Labor Day Sale Mini Rolo Chain Necklace Edge of Ember $100 See on Edge of Ember If you’re on the hunt for jewelry, Meghan Markle’s go-to jewelry brand Edge of Ember will be offering 15% off everything on their website from September 3-6.

2 Old Navy Labor Day Sale Mid-Rise Breathe ON Jogger Pants Old Navy Size XS-4X $35 See on Old Navy Old Navy is celebrating Labor Day with up to 60% off their entire collection from September 3-6.

3 Reformation Labor Day Sale Maui Linen Dress Reformation Size XS-XL $119 See on Reformation Stock up on those beloved floral dresses from Reformation with up to 70% off collection-wide.

4 ASOS Labor Day Sale John Zack Plus Size Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ASOS Size 18-28 $89 See on ASOS ASOS is kicking off Fall with an offering of 25% off, site-wide, no code needed.

5 & Other Stories Labor Day Sale Cable Knit Ruffle Collar Sweater & Other Stories Size XS-L $80 See on & Other Stories For a fun take on the Labor Day sale tradition, & Other Stories is offering a buy one, get one free promotion on sale items from September 5-6 with the code 2FOR1.

6 Everlane Labor Day Sale The Super-Soft Summer Jean Coverall Everlane Size 00-16 $49 See on Everlane From September 2-6, Everlane will be slashing the prices of some of their most coveted Summer styles up to 50%.

7 Express Labor Day Sale Wool-Blend Boucle Double Breasted Coat Express Size XXS-XL $119 See on Express In celebration of Labor Day, Express has discounted everything in their current selection at 40%, with an additional 50% off clearance and sale items, from September 2-6.

8 Friends NYC Labor Day Sale Resin Ring Friends NYC Flower $13 See on Friends NYC On September 5-6, Friends NYC will be offering 30% off in store and online with no additional code.

9 Good American Labor Day Sale Good ‘90s Good American Size 00-30 $139 See on Good American For Labor Day, you can shop full-priced items for 20% off at Good American from September 2-6 with no code needed.

10 J.Crew Labor Day Sale Puff-Sleeve Chambray Top J.Crew Size XXS-3X $98 See on J.Crew To kick off the end of Summer, J.Crew is giving 40% off sitewide, plus an additional 60% off sale items from September 3-7.