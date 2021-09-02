Summer is almost over — can you believe it?! And, while you’re mourning the end of a warm weather season that will give way to colder weather and shorter days, there’s some major shopping to be done first. And you can start with Labor Day sales.
Labor Day Weekend is a time to not only shop the pieces you had your eye on all summer, in preparation for next season (or your next trip to a warm-weather destination), but also to snag new Fall 2021 arrivals from your favorite brands. No matter what season you’re shopping, several items on your wishlist are on a one-time-only discount that cannot be missed.
Whether you’re looking for Meghan Markle’s viral necklace at a 15% discount, a black tie gown from Net-a-Porter for 80% off, a discounted tote from Everlane, or a workout look from Old Navy at next-to-nothing prices, Labor Day Weekend is the time to stock up on every piece you want in your wardrobe.
Ahead, find the best Labor Day sales to jump on and the best pieces to shop.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.