Despite the steamy temps outside, the inevitable transition from summer to fall is upon us. Soon, most of us will be switching out our lightweight linen dresses for autumnal styles, and our strappy summer sandals for trendy fall shoes. Approaching a seasonal closet swap can be a bit overwhelming, but fear not: As a stylist, I’m here to help with the fall 2021 shoe trends you need to know.

From lug sole boots to ‘90s-throwback clogs, these essential footwear styles will keep your closet as fresh as those apples you’re sure to be picking come fall. And with styles this chic, I promise you won’t even mind putting away those open-toed summery shoes.

Ready to start shopping? Keep scrolling to check out fall 2021’s must-have shoe trends, plus get a seasonal dose of outfit inspiration.

The Comeback Clog

Amongst all those once-deemed-ugly ‘90s trends that have recently resurfaced, the clog is back, baby. Making its way out of the fashion archives, the clog is set to take the fall footwear scene by storm, just as it did during your middle school mall days. To style a pair for 2021, wear them with flared or wide-leg denim and bold printed top for a look that’s very fashion girl.

Luxe Lug Soles

Look to lug sole shoes to bring a slightly masculine, effortlessly cool element to your fall ensembles. This heavier footwear style made a splash last season — and this year it’s back with elevated updates like snake prints (see, Ganni), hardware and buckles, and colorful soles. Style your pair with a cozy knit dress and layer on an oversized coat during brisk fall days.

Seasonal Sporty Sneakers

With so many of us used to that WFH life, athleisure is now an evergreen trend you’ll continue to see as the weather cools. The key to keeping things fresh is spicing up the style with colors that speak to the season. New Balance has made the perfect pumpkin spice-inspired hue for their 327 sneakers, which easily go straight from a fitness class to a casual brunch. Pair these babies with a crimson-colored or berry-hued workout set to rock one of fall’s tried-and-true color palettes even on your off days.

Maximalist Moments

This fall, go big. Maximalism is influencing footwear with stylish statement pieces that tout bright hues and fun patterns. In my book, a strikingly printed shoe is the easiest way to jazz up any ensemble. Case in point: Jimmy Choo’s animal print bootie, paired with the ultimate little black dress and a bright bag for an unexpected pop of color.

Keep It Cozy

A trend that’s both comfy and cool? Right this way: This fall, treat your feet to the coziest of cozy mules. This JW Anderson pair is cozy enough to pass as house slippers, but chic enough to wear out, too. Just imagine slipping into these shearling-trimmed shoes before lighting a cinnamon-scented candle and snuggling up on the couch. Complete this picturesque fall night-in with a cashmere loungewear set. Mentally, I’m already there.