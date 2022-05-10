When it comes to supercharged artistry and top level performance, actor and pop star Lady Gaga is probably the first person that comes to mind. And that’s exactly what you can expect with the rebranding of her beauty line, Haus Labs. Formerly known as Haus Laboratories, which originally launched in 2018, Haus Labs revealed on its social media platforms on May. 9 that the new makeup line will be all about high-performance, high pigment and high technology with added skincare products. Each product will feature futuristic formulas with proprietary ingredients, powered by innovation.

Haus Labs will be launching exclusively in Sephora across the US and Canada and globally on hauslabs.com on June 9. Gaga shared her joy about the partnership in a statement: "I’m extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years, Sephora! At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup."

This isn’t the first time the Grammy award-winner’s beauty brand has partnered with a retailer as it comes after the exclusive partnership with Amazon back in 2019. Phase one of the brand was inspired by the singer’s early days as an aspiring artist shopping for beauty products in New York drug stores, so the retailer was a fitting choice for its accessibility. Now, phase two is broken into two parts: Haus, which represents a collective of creatives, scientists, and innovators and Labs, the marriage of science and nature combining to produce a brand of the future. Haus Labs will remain vegan and cruelty free, and will include clean formulas and sustainable packaging.

At the time of writing, there is no information on what products will be included with the re-launch, but judging by the gorgeous campaign featuring Lady Gaga, which was shot by legendary duo Inez and Vinoodh, we know they are going to be next level. Stay tuned for more updates as we find out.