Lana Condor goes all out when it comes to cozy holiday style.

“My boyfriend and I spent one Christmas visiting his family in Ohio and we spent the whole time in fuzzy monkey onesies,” the actress, 24, tells Bustle. “I’m on a mission to help everyone stay cozy and comfy during the holidays.”

She’s kicking off that mission with a holiday campaign for Victoria’s Secret PINK, the loungewear line of soft sweatpants and hoodies that launched in 2002.

For the holidays, the brand is donating $200,000 to The Jed Foundation, which advocates for the emotional health of teens and young adults through programming and community building. PINK also launched an online hub to provide resources for people struggling to cope with holiday stress.

“I love how [the brand is] making the holidays about more than just gifting and celebrating,” says Condor. “They want to help all young adults prioritize self-care and mental health, which is so important to me.”

Condor alleviates stress and finds joy in cooking for people around the holidays. “Watching people enjoy my home cooking is my favorite thing,” she says. For the holiday she loves most, Thanksgiving, she cooks the turkey plus eight sides, including gravy, mac and cheese, and brussel sprouts. “It’s so much fun that it doesn’t feel like work to me.”

When she’s not tearing it up in the kitchen, Condor is on TV screens playing charming and relatable characters like Lara Jean Covey in the To All The Boys film series.

Fans can also expect to see her in Netflix’s “raunchy comedy” Boo Bitch! and a Hulu action comedy Take Out. “It’s about this girl whose day job is owning a noodle shop in NYC but at night, she fights crime,” says Condor.

Also on her plate? Moonshot, a movie with her friend Cole Sprouse on HBO Max. “The premise of it is Cole and I in a spaceship traveling the universe, and it highlights all the great things that come with that.”

It’s clear that 2022 is gearing up to be yet another busy year for Condor, which means more of her signature head-turning fashion moments are on the horizon. Below, she walks Bustle through some of her favorite looks from events past, including the 2 polarizing ’80s trends she loves to wear on the red carpet.

Lana Condor’s 2019 Met Gala Pink Gown Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “My favorite outfit that I’ve ever worn was for the 2019 Met Gala when it was the ‘Camp’ theme,” says Condor. “I wore Giambattista Valli and felt like a princess born in a dew drop. I was truly living my pink fantasy.”

Lana Condor’s Alita: Battle Angel Premiere Dragon Print Dress Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images “[This was] another favorite outfit. I wore a Balmain mini dress with an epic dragon print and classic shoulder pads,” she says, referencing that polarizing ’80s trend. “I had really short hair with a purple streak in it. I loved that carpet so much!”

Lana Condor’s To All the Boys 2 Premiere Polka Dot Dress Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images “Another highlight: I wore a Valentino polka dot mini dress with a bell-shaped silhouette and huge sleeves because I love big shoulders and sleeves,” says Condor, embracing yet another popular trend from the ’80s. “It was such a moment.”