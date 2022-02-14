Everyone who grew up in the ’90s remembers the biggest moments from Jurassic Park, arguably one of the decade’s most famous films: There was the vibrating cup of water in the Jeep that signaled a T. rex was nearby. The sound of that velociraptor’s claw on the kitchen tile. Then there were the outfits of the two main characters: Alan Grant’s (Sam Neill) red neck bandana-and-denim shirt combo, and Ellie Sattler’s (Laura Dern) peach oxford shirt and khaki shorts. And when the trailer for Jurassic World Dominion premiered during the 2022 Super Bowl, Twitter absolutely loved Dern’s revival of her character’s iconic Jurassic Park outfit.

The look has become so renowned that it’s still a popular Halloween costume, even today. Throughout most of the 1993 film, Sattler sported a button-up peachy-coral shirt, which she wore open and tied at the waist over a blue tank along with (very ’90s) high-waisted khaki shorts with pleats and a brown belt. Now, 29 years later, Dern’s reprising Sattler in the latest Jurassic World series — which, obviously, calls for the resurrection of not only the character’s passionate-yet-nerdy personality but also her fashion sense.

Fans love an outfit revival (see: Carrie Bradshaw’s tulle skirt in And Just Like That), as evidenced by the Twitter reactions to Dern’s re-wearing of Sattler’s Jurassic Park look.

The resemblance... still... is uncanny.

Fashun, baby.

An accurate depiction of how fans’ faces looked upon seeing Dern in that Sattler outfit.

Dern is basically the only reason people on Twitter are willing to see the new Jurassic World film, which, fair.

Nostalgia is the oldest trick in the book, after all.

Fans stan this outfit. Hard.

They look the same.

Whether she’s playing Sattler or Renata, Dern is America’s mom. #facts

TFW the 1990s still feel like they were just 10 years ago.

Proof these might be one of the most famous pairs of glasses ever.

Twitter has the hots for all three actors, and honestly... same.

She even still has the same wispy side bangs.

Sure, Chris Pratt is in it, but Twitter is more excited to see this trio back in action.

See?

It’s amazing how much power one outfit can have on the heart strings.