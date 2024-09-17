For those who haven’t curled up to watch the second half of Emily in Paris’ fourth season, respectfully, what are you waiting for? Aside from (spoiler alert) a steamy new romance, Netflix’s hit escapist series sees Emily Cooper in controversial outfits including ugly sweaters and kitsch butterfly bags, among other maximalist eyesores.

After several seasons, it appears as though Emily is finally rubbing off on Lily Collins — at least her penchant for controversial trends. On Monday, Sept. 16, the Love, Rosie actor flew to New York to promote her show’s recent Netflix drop. Inspired by her sartorially audacious alter ego, Collins rocked a look that featured two polarizing trends: the exposed bra and exposed toe. Fortunately, Collins’ take was très chic — or should I say, bellissima?

Lily’s Bra-Focused Number

Collins is in her spicy bag. Mere days ago, the actor flaunted her undies beneath a netted dress and debuted one of her most revealing outfits yet. She continued the daring streak yesterday in a look that was also brassiere-centric.

The base of her look was simple: a pair of high-waist jeans topped with an oversized black blazer. Both pieces could easily be put together from wardrobe staples. Instead of a traditional top, Collins went the crop top route and chose an itty-bitty style that more closely resembled a bra, albeit with a halter neckline. The look was undeniably risqué and much more skin-baring than her fans are accustomed to.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Controversial Accessories

While putting her intimates on display was bold, she’s already behind the now-ubiquitous Hollywood trend. What was shocking was her choice of footwear: the divisive “naked” shoe. Her choice was a black fishnet pair from Alaïa, which retails for $890.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While the toe-forward style has been cosigned by the likes of Selena Gomez and Katy Perry, no shoe has seen more celeb love than Alaïa’s Mary Jane flat, which counts Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and Dakota Johnson among its devotees. Collins is but the latest A-lister to rock the it shoe.

She also incorporated another designer accessory in her ensemble: the Cartier top-handle bag. The sleek purse features the “C” hardware and retails for $3,600.

Her Second Exposed Bra Look

That same day, she changed into a second outfit and donned a burgundy suit set for a guest appearance on Good Morning America. While her trousers and blazer were new, she wore the same bra as a top.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s spicy now.