Selena Gomez Dazzled In $35,000 Worth Of Diamonds & Naked Shoes

Heads up: Demurecore is officially a new aesthetic. “Quiet luxury” had Sofia Richie as its ambassador, “tenniscore,” Zendaya, and “brat summer,” Charli XCX. So, it’s high time fans find the IRL personification of TikTok’s “very demure, very mindful” trend. My candidate? Selena Gomez.

Since working with her new stylist, Erin Walsh, the Rare Beauty founder has worn elegant looks, several of which have been likened to Princess Diana’s, the epitome of sophistication. Gomez, however, expertly incorporates coquettish (read: cutesy) details into her ‘fits including bows, ruffles, and subtle florals. Her latest look is a prime example.

For the Season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building, Gomez wore a little black dress with the most saccharine elements. It’s demurecore at its finest.

Selena’s Sparkly Mini

On Aug. 22, Thursday, Gomez joined OMITB castmates Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, John Hoffman, and Martin Short for the show’s Los Angeles event. Despite being with industry legends, she completely stood out on the carpet and dazzled — literally.

The Disney alum wore a sparkling mini from Self Portrait with tinsel-like sparklers woven into the piece. Ever so coquette, it featured a scalloped lace trim on the neckline and two crystal-encrusted elements: a bow and halter straps.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Diamonds Cost $35,000

Gomez fully leaned into the bedazzled motif with her white gold jewelry. She adorned herself with drop earrings (worth $9,500) and four diamond-clad rings, each sparklier than the rest. Her entire selection — all from Marli — totaled a cool $35,200. Casual.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Her See-Through Slingback Pumps

Even her feet were covered in sparklers. Gomez wore Roger Vivier’s “I Love Vivier” slingback pumps — a pair whose heel, strap, and bow design were all bedazzled. The only parts of the shoe that didn’t shimmer were the fully see-through PVC sides that flaunted her toes. It was a sophisticated take on the buzzy “naked shoe” trend beloved by Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Want to add a bit of sparkle to your wardrobe? Gomez’s dress is available to shop for $555. Meanwhile, her clear heels are currently on sale for $2,499 and *almost* sold out.