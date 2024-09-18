Emily In Paris returned to Netflix on Sept. 12 for part two of Season 4. Naturally, the star Lily Collins is back on the scene to promote the series while wearing some pretty stylish (and skin-baring) looks.

Unlike the eccentric character that she portrays on the show, Collins’ IRL style tends to lean more dark, edgy, and sometimes revealing. For her latest slew of press appearances, Collins wore look after look that showed a little more than just her aptitude for fashion.

Lily’s Most Revealing Press Tour Looks

Collins kicked off the second half of the press tour in on Sept. 12 in none other than Paris. (Where else?) To celebrate the highly anticipated launch, she wore a mesh beaded look from Dior, exposing her bra and topping it all off with a structured blazer.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

She then flew to New York City and was spotted on Sept. 16th wearing another exposed bra and blazer combo. This time, she styled the look with a pair of straight leg blue jeans and summer’s viral naked shoe trend.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

That same day, Collins changed into a burgundy two-piece set from Nina Ricci’s fall 2024 collection to film a segment of Good Morning America. The set featured a shiny ruffled pencil and a long-sleeved cropped top. The actor wore a matching pair of sleek patent leather pumps to complete her monochromatic look.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept 17, Collins stepped out in a slinky silver top from Rabanne’s pre-fall ’24 collection. The metallic top was nearly transparent, leaving little to the imagination.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And finally, on Sept. 17, Collins wore another bra-baring look, a partly sheer Versace mini dress.

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

On-screen or off, Emily in Paris never fails to produce eye-catching outfits.