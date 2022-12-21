In the past few years Lily Collins has become one of the most famous names in Hollywood. Her role as Emily Cooper in Netflix’s Emily In Paris has fans raving over her vibrant on-screen wardrobe, with Collins serving high fashion looks in every single episode. But the starlet only gets more stylish off screen.

Collins has had decades to master the art of serving a look — something that seemingly comes naturally to the actress and model now — having began walking the red carpet alongside her famous parents in the 1990s. That being said, the star has undeniably earned her stripes as a fashion legend.

Her taste for architectural silhouettes and affinity for high-end designers like Elie Saab and Givenchy make Collins a red carpet standout every time she makes an appearance. Though others might shy away from such dramatic ensembles, she unflinchingly rocks latex gowns, head-to-toe embellishments, and she absolutely loves a naked dress. To summarize: She always turns out for a formal occasion.

Ahead, take a look through 17 of Collins best red carpet moments — going all the way back to 2013. Here are her best outfits from the Met Gala to the Oscars and more.

Screening of Season 3 of Emily In Paris Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images Bringing Emily Cooper’s aesthetic to a Season 3 screening, Collins wore a white mini dress covered in silver bow details from the Valentino 2023 Resort collection. It was accompanied by sheer black tights and glittery Mary Jane platforms.

Emily In Paris Season 3 World Premiere Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the world premiere of Emily In Paris Season 3, Collins took a departure from her normally-glitzy style. She took a more minimal approach, in a brown Saint Laurent gown with cut-outs at the waist and knot details down the center.

2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This vampy black latex gown by Saint Laurent was a major moment — and don’t forget about the shoes.

2019 Met Gala Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Collins went ‘60s Mod with hair and makeup, she channeled Victorian elegance in this Salvatore Ferragamo confection.

Tolkien UK Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The bubble skirt on this floral print dress is undoubtedly worthy of a red carpet moment, with a glamorous chiffon train underneath.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile European Premiere Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Elie Saab gown might just be Collins’ best look ever. The black tulle has glittering hearts printed all over, while the center piece is a graphic sequin illustration of hands holding a heart.

2018 InStyle Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I, for one, absolutely love this business-chic Givenchy look. The forest green blazer and skirt are perfectly balanced by the thick black belt and saucy keyhole halter top.

2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2018 Met Gala theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination brought out some unique interpretations of religious costumes. Collins’ approach included an off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown with a sheer skirt and brass headpiece.

New York Premiere of Okja Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress was in her romantic era, thanks to this crimson Valentino gown.

2017 Met Gala J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2017 Met Gala, she wore a dramatic Giambattista Valli gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and voluminous tulle skirt. An absolute vision.

19th Costume Designers Guild Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This sheer Alexander McQueen gown was embellished heavily with gorgeous floral details, giving it a naked dress feel.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channeling her Mirror, Mirror character, this blush Zuhair Murad gown was peak elegance.

22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Did I tell you Collins loves a naked dress? This Elie Saab dress is giving spice and vintage glamour.

AFI FEST 2016 JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images This Elie Saab gown features everything a red carpet look needs: A sheer mesh top, a lacy bra panel, and silver chain body harness.

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Another Elie Saab look, this one included a sequin blazer dress with sheer sleeves and a see-through skirt.

Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer Premeire Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images For the premiere of Jeremy Scott’s documentary, Collins wore a Moschino graffiti-print hi-low dress to honor the designer.