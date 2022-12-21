In the past few years Lily Collins has become one of the most famous names in Hollywood. Her role as Emily Cooper in
Netflix’s has fans raving over her vibrant on-screen wardrobe, with Collins serving Emily In Paris high fashion looks in every single episode. But the starlet only gets . more stylish off screen
Collins has had decades to master the art of serving a look — something that seemingly comes naturally to the actress and model now — having began walking the red carpet alongside
her famous parents in the 1990s. That being said, the star has undeniably earned her stripes as a fashion legend.
Her taste for architectural silhouettes and affinity for high-end designers like Elie Saab and Givenchy make Collins a red carpet standout every time she makes an appearance. Though others might shy away from such dramatic ensembles, she unflinchingly rocks latex gowns, head-to-toe embellishments, and she absolutely
loves a naked dress. To summarize: She always turns out for a formal occasion.
Ahead, take a look through 17 of Collins best red carpet moments — going all the way back to 2013. Here are her best outfits from the Met Gala to the Oscars and more.
Screening of Season 3 of Emily In Paris Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images
Bringing Emily Cooper’s aesthetic to a Season 3 screening, Collins wore a white mini dress covered in silver bow details from the Valentino 2023 Resort collection. It was accompanied by sheer black tights and glittery Mary Jane platforms.
Emily In Paris Season 3 World Premiere Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the world premiere of
Emily In Paris Season 3, Collins took a departure from her normally-glitzy style. She took a more minimal approach, in a brown Saint Laurent gown with cut-outs at the waist and knot details down the center. 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This vampy black latex gown by Saint Laurent was a major moment — and don’t forget about the shoes.
2019 Met Gala Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While Collins went ‘60s Mod with hair and makeup, she channeled Victorian elegance in this Salvatore Ferragamo confection.
Tolkien UK Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The bubble skirt on this floral print dress is undoubtedly worthy of a red carpet moment, with a glamorous chiffon train underneath.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile European Premiere Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This Elie Saab gown might just be Collins’ best look
ever. The black tulle has glittering hearts printed all over, while the center piece is a graphic sequin illustration of hands holding a heart. 2018 InStyle Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
I, for one, absolutely love this business-chic Givenchy look. The forest green blazer and skirt are perfectly balanced by the thick black belt and saucy keyhole halter top.
2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The 2018 Met Gala theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination brought out some unique interpretations of religious costumes. Collins’ approach included an off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown with a sheer skirt and brass headpiece.
New York Premiere of Okja Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
The actress was in her romantic era, thanks to this crimson Valentino gown.
2017 Met Gala J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the 2017 Met Gala, she wore a dramatic Giambattista Valli gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and voluminous tulle skirt. An absolute vision.
19th Costume Designers Guild Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This sheer Alexander McQueen gown was embellished heavily with gorgeous floral details, giving it a naked dress feel.
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Channeling her
Mirror, Mirror character, this blush Zuhair Murad gown was peak elegance. 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Did I tell you Collins loves a naked dress? This Elie Saab dress is giving spice and vintage glamour.
AFI FEST 2016 JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
This Elie Saab gown features everything a red carpet look needs: A sheer mesh top, a lacy bra panel,
and silver chain body harness. 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images
Another Elie Saab look, this one included a sequin blazer dress with sheer sleeves and a see-through skirt.
Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer Premeire Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
For the premiere of Jeremy Scott’s documentary, Collins wore a Moschino graffiti-print hi-low dress to honor the designer.
2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images
This navy blue Zuhair Murad gown was a timeless choice, with a lace top and a striped sequin skirt.
