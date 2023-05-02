Every year on the first Monday in May, the industry’s most beloved A-list personalities gather alongside top fashion designers to ascend the legendary steps of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. And this year? The theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which is already turning out the Chanel-esque bridal looks (and some more out-there feline prosthetics in honor of Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, as well).

So far, Audrey Hepburn-inspired fringe and effortlessly chic waves are taking over the 2023 Met Gala hairstyle trends — and Lily James is the latest to step out in some cool-girl micro bangs that are already a major trend of the year.

The modern bangs and slicked-back ‘do in a sultry deep espresso hue is thanks to celeb-loved hairstylist Halley Brisker, who used Olaplex products to create the ultra-sleek texture.

As for the glam? Valeria Ferreira handled James’ skin care prep and makeup, first treating James’ skin with Charlotte Tilbury formulas. And as the UK-born star is a Tilbury ambassador, Ferreira used the brand’s the cult-fave cosmetics, too. Some of the standouts? The new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pink Pop gave James a glow, and her bronzey eye makeup was created using shades from the Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes Are Forever.

So far at this year’s Met — hair transformations are taking over. Case in point? Florence Pugh arrived on the carpeted steps with a freshly shaved head, while Jessica Chastain ditched her signature copper tresses for an ice blonde shade.