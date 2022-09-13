If there’s one thing Lizzo is gonna do, it’s serve up a dramatic awards show look. After skipping out on the hyper-stylish Emmy Awards red carpet, the “About Damn Time” singer surprised viewers with an onstage appearance (read: grand entrance), complete with a major fashion moment.

Lizzo stepped in front of the cameras to present the 2022 Emmy for Best Actor In A Comedy Series (congrats, Brett Goldstein). She donned a tiered tulle confection so dramatic, it required its own assistant. Kenan Thompson momentarily paused his hosting duties to assist Lizzo with her truly massive train as she stepped onto the stage.

She absolutely glowed in the cherry-red gown, which boasted trailing sleeves, a ruffled neckline, and a voluminous high-low skirt. Though the dress was loud, Lizzo kept the rest of her look minimalist and chic, with strappy, metallic pumps and silvery crystal earrings. For glam, she stuck to a neutral palette, with her hair swept into a simple, but towering knot.

Though she famously loves a super revealing look, exaggerated silhouettes such as this one have been a Lizzo favorite as of late. Just last week, she stunned at the VMAs in an equally theatrical dress that also included lots of billowing fabric.