Lizzo Did The Silhouette Challenge In The Most '90s Crop Top Ever

Your favorite celebrities are doing their part to keep crop tops alive, and Lizzo's Silhouette Challenge outfit is the latest addition to the bunch. The "Good As Hell" singer posting on Instagram wearing the perfect '90s loungewear outfit from Lori Harvey X Naked Wardrobe: a one-shoulder deep brown crop top paired with high-waisted silk pants.

Showing just how comfy and easy-to-wear the look is, Lizzo danced up and down a white staircase and then posed for her life, captioning the reel “Steppin in to represent us square torso grrrlssssss.” Leave it to Lizzo to represent for every silhouette in the viral challenge.

Lizzo's Lori Harvey X Naked Wardrobe top shows just a sliver of skin above her waistline, giving off that sporty '90s fashion vibe so perfectly. And her elegant paper-bag waist silk pants are just the thing to balance out the cotton top for day or night.

About the line, Harvey told Bustle: “I was involved in the design process for every little detail — from how long the drawstring was on the sweats to making sure the elastic on the crop tops hugged the body just right." Lizzo's cutout black crop top does just that, and it is available in sizes XXS-3X for $40. Shop her look below.

