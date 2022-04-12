Lizzo is reinventing the shapewear game, both when it comes to size range and her actual designs. The latest example: a pair of assless, thong leggings. How can leggings also be a thong, you ask? Well, you’re going to have to see for yourself — mere words won’t do it justice.

Clad in an all-black activewear set from her brand Yitty, Lizzo gets out of a matching SUV and climbs the stairs of her private jet. In the IG clip, the “Juice” singer wears a logo-trimmed Yitty bralette on top and a pair of butt-revealing, thong leggings on bottom. Even next to her signature twerking videos and bikini shots, this video takes the cakey. She really stays giving the people what they want.

The video is designed to promote both her new song (which drops on Thursday) and her new clothing brand Yitty (which dropped Tuesday). For their debut launch, the brand has released a range of brightly colored thongs, bodysuits, bralettes, leggings, and more — all in sizes 6X-XS.

Though you can’t buy Lizzo’s butt cut-out leggings, which seem to be a clever DIY, fans can shop similar, logoed bras, along with Lizzo’s exact leggings, backside fully intact. Shop fast, as sizes are already selling out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.