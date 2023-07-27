Lizzo’s fans, AKA the Lizzbians, know she once sang, “I’m out here making news.” And she does so constantly, thanks to her chart-topping hits and stylish ‘fits. One such headline-making moment occurred just this Wednesday, when she shared her most recent ensemble on main.

On Wednesday, the “Truth Hurts” singer rocked a controversial trend from the early aughts: the whale tail. The exposed thong look has made a comeback in recent years, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Hailey Bieber rocking the style. But don’t get it twisted, Lizzo has long been a leader of this fashion renaissance.

Reaching for a fitted, cropped tee in black, the Yitty founder kept it simple on top and let her pants really shine. Resembling gray denim, her bottoms were fitted but flared out from her calves, adding to her outfits Y2K vibe. (Flared jeans were it way back when.)

More importantly, the pants had a built-in, adjustable faux thong detail, which Lizzo tied in little bows. Though the singer tagged her label in the pics, these items aren’t available on the website just yet. So stay tuned for these to drop.

While her ‘fit was neutral, her makeup was anything but. Her cheeks were positively flushed and her eyes were lit up by a zesty shade of green. Even her hair — dyed blonde — added color to her ensemble.

A queen among us.