The Summer I Turned Pretty has ended (well, save for the newly announced movie), and Team Conrad has emerged victorious after Belly made her choice in the love triangle between the Fisher brothers. However, the true winner of the final season is star Lola Tung, who has used the Season 3 press tour to cement herself as a budding style star.

The actor is making a big sartorial splash, mixing pieces from iconic fashion houses with spicy elements like minidresses and exposed lingerie to create her own blend of preppy yet flirty attire. She celebrated the series finale at a special event in Paris near the Eiffel Tower, donning a bold look that merged high-fashion sensibilities with a few spicy touches.

Lola’s Plunging Gown

For the finale party, Tung walked the red (or rather, pale pink) carpet in a look that merged French sultriness with more maximalist American tendencies. She wore a silver halter-neck gown from KaufmanFranco, featuring a plunging neckline, hourglass silhouette, and a floor-length skirt that obscured her footwear.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress was essentially backless, save for a set of thin supportive straps which added an extra spicy touch to Tung’s dress. She completed her look with silver bling from Frank Darling, including the Pear diamond stud earrings, a Twist Pavé diamond-studded ring, and the Oval Eternity ring with a scalloped band.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Lola’s Shimmering Mini

A couple of weeks prior, Tung showed off her after-hours style at Sabrina Carpenter’s VMAs party, posing with PinkPantheress in an equally metallic yet sultry ensemble. She donned a gold minidress from Versace made from their signature gold chainmail, featuring a cowl neck and straps embedded with the house’s iconic Medusa hardware.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Tung invoked some Y2K flair by cinching in her dress with a gold Western-style medallion belt, letting it hang loosely around her waist. She completed her look by carrying a classic black leather handbag. No matter the atmosphere, Tung is proving that she can match the vibe.