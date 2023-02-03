To revisit a frankly iconic quote courtesy of Indiyah Polack: “may the best heartbreaker win.” And win she certainly did. Not only is the Love Island legend still coupled up with Dami Hope – the pair now live together – she’s also paired up with Boots as their Beauty Ambassador. Packed with favourite products from her time in telly’s most famous villa, the Boots x Indiyah Beauty Box features heaps of tried-and-tested goodies from Rihanna’s beauty brand Fenty, the ever-dependable classic Nivea, MAC, YSL, and more. Though the whole lot’s worth over £160, the Boots lot has made it more of a bargain at £55.

The stash includes 12 items in total. Alongside full-sized MAC Magic Extension Mascara, Nivea Q10 Power Day Cream, Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Hairspray, Eyelure Indiyah Amethyst Lashes, and a HUDA Rose Quartz 18 Well Eyeshadow Palette, it also contains smaller, sample-sized versions of: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Deluxe, Fenty Skin Butta Drop Body Cream, Bouclème Scalp Exfoliating Shampoo, Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, YSL Libre Fragrance, and ICONIC Illuminator Highlighter, along with a 20% off voucher for Benefit. Quite the haul.

“I’m so excited to finally share this collection of my holy grail products that I loved during my time in the villa and still to this day!” the ex-Islander says in a press release. “The box is filled with my go-to essentials from Boots that help make sure I look slick and snatched no matter what.”