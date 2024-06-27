Lupita Nyong’o may be widely known for her role in the Black Panther films, but her recent outfit channeled a different feline altogether.

Leopard print has been weaving in and out of fashion cycles since Jersey Shore made it a neutral in 2008. In recent months, however, spots have made a roaring resurgence with a posh rebrand of their own.

Outfitting the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna, Nyong’o is the pattern’s most recent A-list advocate. Her take — a lacy slip dress — married a boudoir staple with sophistication.

Lupita’s $90 Slip Dress

The actor has been actively promoting her new film, A Quiet Place: Day One, over the past few months. As expected, she’s been turning out looks on the press tour, including no-pants numbers and fiery red dresses. On June 19, for example, Nyong’o was in NYC to film for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Her outfit was utterly jaw-dropping; the Oscar winner wore a slip dress that could’ve been straight out of her lingerie drawer. The leopard midi was practically a nightgown, with spaghetti straps and black lace trimming.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While slip dresses are a remnant of minimalist decades past (read: the ’90s), nothing about this spotted number was low-key. It figures, too, since her statement-making dress was from maximalist designer Betsey Johnson (another ’90s favorite). FYI: It has an $89 price tag and is still available to shop.

Her Luxe Accessories

If her dress didn’t make loud enough a statement, Nyong’o added another spotted accessory to match: leopard print slingbacks. It was her pared-back handbag, however, that added a dose of luxuriousness. She toted a leather top-handle bag from Celine.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The Small 16 Bag, which retails for $4,350, was a charming “quiet luxury” add-on to an otherwise “loud luxury” look. It struck the perfect balance.

Her Glazed Donut Skin

The star left her beauty look understated. In addition to her flushed cheeks and a light gloss, she leaned into the glazed donut skin look with the dewiest skin.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o needs to go on more press tours.