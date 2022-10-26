Marvel movies are always highly anticipated, but the excitement for the Black Panther sequel is especially palpable. So to give fans a little taste of the film before it officially premieres on November 11, 2022, M.A.C. Cosmetics has teamed with Marvel to launch a very special collaboration: the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection.

The entire set consists of an eyeshadow palette, four cream and four liquid lipsticks, a clear lip gloss with gold shimmer, two waterproof liquid eyeliners, a classic black pencil eyeliner, two highlighters, and eye and face tools. You’ll find deep purples, bright whites, vibrant blacks, and more (plus, in true M.A.C. form, each shade is rich in pigment and color payoff).

What makes this collection special is that the film’s makeup department head, Joel Harlow, incorporated these products into the film’s makeup looks. The lipsticks, eyeshadows, liners, etc. — all were tested and used on the movie’s set, and according to Harlow, play a significant role in the telling of the story. “All of the looks are very effective in the context of the scenes,” he tells Bustle over email. “Certain makeup [looks] work [with] certain emotions [and] play with the characters and what is going in the performance of each scene.”

M.A.C. Cosmetics

When selecting products for the final edit of the collection, Harlow says he and his team were very intentional. “The shades picked for the collection are significant to the various tribes that were represented in the first film and were then extrapolated into a futuristic version of what the looks and colors would be for this film,” he explains. “There’s cultural significance there in a technologically-advanced version, but all rooted in the traditions of those tribes and cultures.”

M.A.C. Cosmetics

While this is a spoiler-free zone, Harlow can at least share the inspiration for the white eyeliner: the film’s funeral sequence. “[This] sequence, which we see in the movie’s trailer, shows dancers in white and with white markings on their faces,” he says. “We incorporated a white [liner] into the collection [because of that scene].”

Consider that a small tease of what’s to come. The collection comes out today but keep in mind that it’s limited-edition.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.