Roses are red. Violets are blue. M.A.C Cosmetics has a brand new launch for you. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, M.A.C. Cosmetics launched 17 new pink lipstick shades to celebrate the day of love.

M.A.C. is going strong with expanding fan-favorites and is turning the classic Re-Think Pink shade into 17 different variations and finishes. If you’re looking for a creamy lipstick that is semi-shiny, turn to the seven super pretty Amplified Lipsticks. They range in shades from neutral shades like warm pink beiges to bright, bold fuchsias. Matte more your speed? M.A.C. didn’t forget about you. The iconic makeup brand is adding to its classic Matte Lipstick category with six new shades that include deep roses and pinky reds.

For a lightweight glossy finish, fans know to trust the Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick. Four beautiful coral shades will be joining that lineup. Whether you’re boo’d up or proudly single, there’s a pink shade to fit every mood. (And if you don’t care for the holiday at all, there's also no stopping you from enjoying these fun and playful shades throughout the year.)

While not as universal as M.A.C.’s iconic Ruby Woo, pink lipstick is still a fun way to be super flirty and fun with your makeup look — especially if for a romantic occasion like Valentine’s Day. You just have to find the right undertones and shades that work for you. From going the berry route or mixing pink shades together to get it just right, there are plenty of pink lipstick hacks to try.

So with all that in mind, get ready to shop this new collection on February 14. Whichever lipstick you decide on, it’s bound to be the perfect addition to whatever Valentine’s Day makeup look you’re going for.