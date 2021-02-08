14 Valentine's Day Nail Art Ideas You'll Fall In Love With

February 14 is right around the corner, and no matter how you plan on celebrating, a cute mani has the potential to make this romantic holiday extra special. Whether you usually go for bold intricate designs or stick with minimalist chic, you've got countless options. To help, Bustle has rounded up 14 super-cute Valentine's Day nail art ideas, including everything from pink ombré to foil hearts, to try just in time for the occasion.

Though this holiday may seem very specific in color scheme and aesthetic — as in: red and pink-everything — the possibilities to personalize your V-Day mani are actually endless. If pink and red hearts are not your vibe, you can rock the design in neutral colors. If you aren't into the go-to symbol of the holiday at all, opt for something more abstract like a marble design. Or you can stick to the biggest nail trends of spring 2021 and apply a romantic embellishment just on the tips or even try a new unique look with an engraved 3-D design.

These nail art ideas vary in difficulty, so no worries if you can't make it to the nail salon — your basic DIY mani skills can help you pull off some of these styles while still looking like you spent hours with a nail tech.

Here are 14 Valentine's Day nail art ideas to inspire your holiday-themed manicure.

1 Heart Swirl This swirl design is poised to become a trend, and there is no better time to try it out than Valentine's Day. Choosing shades of pink and red make this look extra festive.

2 Sea Of Hearts It's fun to treat yourself to an intricate nail art design every one in a while. This detailed art hits the Valentine's Day mark with the red hearts plus an artsy twist from the white foam waves. Your nails will truly be a work of art.

3 Seeing Red Nothing says Valentine's Day like a cute red spot design. To make this mani really stand out, choose a neutral or sheet base color.

4 Neutral Hearts This neutral brown design is perfect if you're not into the lovey-dovey V-day vibes. The colors may be subtle but the cool heart design makes this mani stand out.

5 Hearts All Over This design is like heart wallpaper for your nails. These little hand drawn hearts are so cute and will definitely draw attention to your mani — just be sure to have a small angled brush on hand to nail the shapes.

6 Pink & Red Marble Marble nails are always trendy and easy to adapt to any season. This pink and red smoky design is impressive and sure to bring on the compliments.

7 Pink Ombré You can never go wrong with an ombré mani, especially in this dainty shade of pink. While this is a popular nail color this time of year, the ombré adds an eye-catching twist.

8 Foil Hearts Make a statement with this red foil heart nail design. Incorporating foil into your mani is one of the quickest and easiest ways to make your nails pop. Just grab some colored foil and cut into whatever shape you'd like before sticking it onto your base polish.

9 Heart Print Valentine's Day is a great time for a quirky manicure. The contrast of tiny red and cream hearts is beyond cute. If you're attempting this look at home, nail stickers are a great alternative.

10 Elegant Red For a slightly sexier option for your V-Day mani, you can always stick with a deep shade of red polish. To kick it up a notch, add a negative space design.

11 Geometric Tips If you want to go against the grain, this geometric pink and red nail art is a winner that still offers a nod to V-Day.

12 Groovy Pink & White This vertical swirl design is the one of the coolest nail trends to try out this month. The swirl of pastel pinks and white on a sheer base just screams Valentine's Day, though you might want to rock it well past the holiday.

13 Brown Cut-Out Hearts This is the perfect V-Day mani for a minimalist. The cut-out effect is simple yet so aesthetically pleasing — all you need is a tiny brush and steady hand.