Macy’s Just Turned Your Fave TV Style Into A Shoppable Collection

Imagine stepping into Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, a world of midcentury mystique, retro glamour, and, of course, billowy silhouettes and sun-drenched style. Now, imagine that world being accessible by simply walking into your closet, à la The Chronicles of Narnia. That’s the reality Macy’s created when the department store partnered with Emmy-nominated costume designer Alix Friedberg for its first-ever On 34th collaboration, which launched Monday, Aug. 4. “It’s just a really wonderful, vibrant, joyful collection that would work on a million different shapes and sizes,” Friedberg tells Bustle.

In late June, I met up with the Macy’s team and Friedberg in Sag Harbor, New York, for the collection’s photo shoot, starring model Georgia Fowler. Throughout the day, Fowler donned several long, flowy dresses, gilded accessories, and matching sets boasting big, bold patterns. In total, the collab features 19 apparel styles, along with handbags, jewelry pieces, and chic scarves in Medallion-Print and Vine-Print to pair perfectly with their corresponding tops and wide-leg pants.

Macy's

A Fresh Take On ’60s Fashion

Friedberg, whose work spans shows like Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Little Lies, and Modern Family, pulled inspiration from her latest project, 2024’s Palm Royale. Set in 1969, the comedy-drama stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, a woman hellbent on securing her place in the high society of Palm Beach, Florida, through an exclusive country club. Naturally, that involves looking the part — by wearing vibrant, vintage pieces. “This was a time of easy breezy silhouettes. It was luxury, it was a lot of vacation, poolside to evening,” Friedberg says, which is why it’s a great era to pull from when curating your “summer vibes.”

Macy's

But don’t expect Macy’s new looks to be stuck in the past — instead of homing in on blinding pastels, Friedberg says that the collection’s more muted hues were hand-selected with your existing wardrobe in mind. “With any project, I always start with color,” Friedberg says. “You want to have the versatility of bold colors, but also something that you can get a lot of wear and tear out of. People gravitate towards more grounded colors and patterns.”

Fans of the show will still feel its inspiration in the prints and vibes, though. “The sunshine of the yellow and the pineapples are definitely a Maxine signature, and the pineapple is sort of a nod to a Lilly Pulitzer print and that Palm Beach aesthetic,” she adds. “The white crochet bell-sleeve dress, that would’ve been a dress that Dinah and Maxine would’ve fought over easily.”

Macy's

Summer Style With Staying Power

When I saw the collection in person, it was nearly the dog days of summer — and I could envision myself slipping into any one of the sleeveless dresses or the crocheted miniskirt-and-top set. But I didn’t feel as if I’d be running out of time with these options, either, once I start reaching for boots and cardigans. According to Emily Erusha-Hilleque, Macy’s SVP of private brand, design, and trend, that’s by design. “With this collection launching in August when it’s still hot, that resort and vacation state of mind is still very much prevalent,” Erusha-Hilleque explains. “But it also could be really versatile and take you into early fall.”

Versatility plays a huge role in the collab as a whole — and not just because the pieces are built to layer and play well with each other. “The shapes will sit on multiple different types of people really well,” Erusha-Hilleque says. “It’s something they don’t even have to question, ‘Can I pull this off?’”

The clothing is available in a range of sizes, spanning from XXS to XXL. It’s budget-friendly, too — prices for apparel run between $49-160, with accessories costing between $24 and $100. So, if you’re still looking for some staples for your late-summer getaway, this might be your sign to get to Macy’s.