Pogues, break out the popcorn — Outer Banks is *finally* back. As is becoming typical for Netflix hits, the teen thriller’s fourth and latest season is split in two; the first drop came out on Thursday, Oct. 10, and the next follows a month later, on Nov. 7.

For the show’s world premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in South Carolina, its star Madelyn Cline seemingly took inspiration from the streaming platform’s multi-part drop. She, too, wore not one, but two looks in one night — both of which were hella spicy.

Madelyn’s See-Through LWD

Cline walked the event’s sandy carpet, a fun nod to the show’s coastal setting. Against the grainy floor, the actor completely popped in her little white dress. The minimalist slip featured slinky straps and a deep, cleavage-baring scoop neckline.

The number also featured a built-in bodysuit that could’ve easily been mistaken for a swimsuit. While her onscreen alter ego Sarah Cameron preferred the two-piece bikini, this one-piece suit was a sophisticated choice for the formal event.

Sitting atop the suit was a diaphanous floor-grazing chiffon overlay that completely flaunted her legs underneath. The flowy fabric was also cinched on one side with a tiny golden detail that opened into a vertiginous pelvis-high slit.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She accessorized with even more allusions to the show, including a serpentine lariat necklace and matching snake-inspired wraparound bangles. (IYKYK.) Meanwhile, she kept her hair sleek and her makeup sun-kissed.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next Up: Her No-Bra Corpcore

That same day, she slipped into yet another spicy look and this time, she went the corpcore route. Posing beside her costar Carlacia Grant, Cline wore a black tuxedo with absolutely nothing underneath, giving it a massive plunging neckline. It was chicly NSFW.

She wore a braless blazer ensemble on her recent Nylon cover, so it’s definitely not her first time forgoing underwear.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Similar to her first look, Cline wore an ivory skirt and the same jewelry. The only other key difference is that her makeup was much lighter, including her natural-looking lip color.

Another slay.