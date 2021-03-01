Margot Robbie made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes. She was one of the few celebs to actually walk the red carpet as most made appearances virtually, and you could only see their outfits from the waist up. So naturally, a full view of Margot Robbie's Golden Globes 2021 outfit got lots of people talking.

The main topic of conversation? Just how, well, casual Robbie looked. The red carpet is typically a hyper glamorous place where ball gowns and floor-sweeping dresses reign supreme. But ahead of Sunday night's awards show, no one really knew what to expect for the first-of-its-kind virtual event. Would celebs still get dressed up? Would some choose to dial in via Zoom wearing sweatshirts and messy buns?

Robbie managed to strike a balance between the two. While she didn't go glam all the way, she also didn't show up in yoga pants and an oversized T-shirt. Instead, she wore a slightly beach-y, slightly brunch-y dress by Chanel. The design, from Chanel's Spring Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection, featured a peek-a-boo shoulder silhouette and delicate ruffle details along the chest, sleeves, and skirt. She accessorized with a black Chanel logo belt.

The internet had some mixed feelings about Robbie's approach with several fashion lovers applauding her decision to keep things relaxed-yet-dressy. Others, however, weren't so sold on her style choice. Ahead, check out the assortment of reactions to Robbie's Chanel ensemble.

Movie Premiere Worthy

But what's wrong with "prairie chic meets California casual"?

An Effortless Slay

We stan an effortless fashion queen.

Sunlight Is Her Best Accessory

How does she know when to stand in the sun to get that lighting just right?

Check Her Credentials

Ms. Robbie has been a longtime red carpet favorite. Remember her '90s-inspired strapless Black dress at the 2020 Oscars?

Golden Globes At 7, Errands At 8

After the Globes, she plans on hitting up the post office and grocery store on her way home.

Lunch With Grandma In Chanel

Who says lunch-with-grandma style can't work on the red carpet, though?

Ouch

I'll take a contract with Chanel and a visit with her stylist Kate Young any day.

Bondi Beach Wedding Energy

The actress could very well be on her way to a beachside wedding and would be completely appropriately dressed.

We Can't Even Handle An Overdressed Margot Robbie

OK, you might have a point there...

At Least The Beauty Look Got Their Approval

With rosy cheeks and a subtle orange-red lip, there's no arguing that Robbie absolutely nailed her Golden Globes beauty moment.

Tough Crowd

You can't please everybody.

The Fashion Critics Aren't Pleased

But people loved Andra Day's Chanel gown.

A Solid Defense

Just because something is casual doesn't mean it's not lovable, OK?!

Serving Royalty

Can someone cast her in a Disney live-action remake immediately?

The Truth Prevailed

No lies detected.