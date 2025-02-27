Dubbed Hollywood’s most prestigious night, the Oscars have always been the snazziest award show, with A-listers donning their chicest to traipse down the red carpet. Naturally, through the decades, the crème de la crème of outfits went down in fashion history. Remember Halle Berry’s iconic 2002 naked dress, a controversial style choice two decades before its trendy prime? Or when Angelina Jolie’s right leg turned into a meme in 2012 after sporting a thigh-baring Versace number?

Some looks, however, are overshadowed by viral carpet moments and never make it to the top of best-dressed lists. One such underrated look was Margot Robbie’s gold gown in 2016.

Margot’s Gilded Leather Number

That February, the Barbie star attended the 88th Annual Academy Awards. Standing out against the sea of pastel dresses that year, she channeled the Oscar statuette in a metallic gold number. It featured exaggerated shoulders, long sleeves, and a neckline so deep, it nearly traipsed down to her navel.

Though her Tom Ford gown seemed like your typical shiny aqueous fabric, a closer look revealed its luxe material: patches of leather stitched together in a snakeskin pattern. The reptilian pattern is hardly ever seen on the Academy Awards’ red carpet and was such a bold move for Robbie.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her accessories included diamond hoop earrings and a black minaudière by The Row with an exaggerated tassel. Robbie’s beauty look, meanwhile, was low-key. She swiped her lips with gloss and styled her blond hair down.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

A Sequel: 8 Years Later

Her gilded look was so iconic in Robbie's canon that she recalled her own outfit eight years later. After wearing a strapless gunmetal gown to the 2024 Oscars, she changed into another metallic gold look for the Vanity Fair-hosted after-party. This time, she harkened to the no-pants trend and donned a vintage onesie from Thierry Mugler’s Spring 1996 collection. With burlesque-style embellishments, it was a dazzling choice — albeit a surprising one.

Thanks to her Barbie press tour, Robbie’s wardrobe had been tickled pink for a year before the 2024 Oscars. So it was a total shock when she skipped the nod to her Mattel character at the famed event.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She completed the look with a bronze shrug and metallic lace-up heels from Manolo Blahnik. Iconic.