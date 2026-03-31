Fashion girls know building the perfect wardrobe goes far beyond the (official) four seasons; You also need to factor in transitional dressing for those awkward in-between weeks when the weather just can’t seem to make up its mind. One celeb who recently modeled an ideal blueprint for pre-spring style inspo was Margot Robbie, who may have just discovered the trendiest transitional combo.

Margot’s Mini & Leather Combo

“Off-duty” clearly isn’t in Robbie’s vocabulary. When she isn’t method dressing on red carpets and kickstarting new TikTok “cores,” she manages to elevate even the most casual strolls. Case in point: Over the weekend, the Wuthering Heights star was spotted in Los Angeles in certified cool-girl attire. She wore a loose and flow-y noir strapless mini with a garterized neckline. For a bit of definition, it was cinched with two built-in grommet belts, one stacked atop the other, giving it a drop-waist effect.

She paired the look with knee-high cowboy boots in the same shade and matching sunglasses. So far so springy, right?

What made her ‘fit impressive was what wasn’t on her... yet. A brown leather jacket was slung over one arm, which she had ready in case temps dropped. Now, that’s Transitional Dressing 101.

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Finally, she completed the look with a dark brown Chanel 25 bag. She just starred in the quilted accessory’s campaign a few days prior, so it was no surprise that she repped it IRL, too.

What was surprising was the fact that this wasn’t the first time Robbie wore this exact look. Less than two weeks prior, on March 16, the Barbie star attended the Ready Or Not 2 LA premiere in the same clothes, namely the dress, jacket, and boots. She even wore the jacket at the event, proving that the transitional combo wasn’t just cute, it was also functional.

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You Can Copy The Combo

When it comes to in-between weather, the key is striking a balance between coverage (read: keeping warm) and skin-baring elements (keeping cool). That’s precisely why Robbie’s look was so effective. That, and the fact that the whole vibe was reminiscent of the free-spirited aesthetic Chloé recently repopularized, especially since Chemena Kamali took over the French label in 2024.

If you’re low on transitional outfit ideas, look no further than Robbie’s simple pairing: a frilly mini and an edgy leather jacket.