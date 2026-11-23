Mckenna Grace closed out her The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour with a literal flex. On Nov. 16, the actor hit the New York red carpet in an homage to *the* Mockingjay dress — unfurling a pair of oversized Claudia Marin wings over a custom cobalt Pamella Roland gown. It was a full-on fashion moment, cementing Grace’s place in the method dressing Hall of Fame.

But behind the scenes, the effortless reveal actually required covert ops. “It was like a top-secret mission getting her out of that hotel,” Grace’s stylist, Molly Dickson, tells Bustle. They were staying at a busy Manhattan hotel with holiday crowds bustling in and out. “We strategically snuck the wings into a box in her car just minutes before she got in, so no one would realize what they were or who they were for.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, some fans had an inkling Grace would end her press circuit with the Mockingjay dress. The biggest clue? Her tour opener in Paris. On Oct. 6, Grace stunned onlookers with a recreation of Katniss’ wedding gown, setting the tone for the looks to follow.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anyone well-versed in Panem lore knows the famous wedding dress transforms into the Mockingjay silhouette in Catching Fire — a cinematic metamorphosis Dickson intentionally echoed. As she explains, Grace’s press tour wardrobe was always meant to tell a full-circle story: “We realized that if we opened the tour with the wedding gown, it was only fitting to bring in the fire gown midway through and ultimately close with the Mockingjay wings.”

The look was doubly meaningful, too. Beyond serving as an iconic franchise symbol, Dickson notes that the wings felt like the “perfect final chapter” because they “represent strength, transformation, and everything we were trying to celebrate through Mckenna’s fashion on this tour.”

As expected, a fashion masterplan of this level isn’t easy to pull off. And the premiere look alone took half a year of planning to execute. “I always compare [creating a custom look] to designing your wedding dress,” Dickson says, sharing that she started reaching out to designers in early May. After months of mood boards, sketches, fabric selections, and fittings, it all came down to a grueling final sprint: Crafting the wings alone required three days of nonstop work.

All that planning paid off, and seeing the final look come to life brought Dickson to tears. “When Mckenna stepped onto the carpet and spread her wings in front of all the fans, I completely lost it,” she says. “It felt like this beautiful celebration of Mckenna, the fans, and the entire journey we had been on throughout the press tour. I’ll honestly never forget it.”