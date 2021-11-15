Adele’s Saturn Earrings & Tattoo Have A Powerful Hidden Meaning

The likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Lizzo, Nicole Richie, and even Gordon Ramsay got the ultimate treat on Sunday night (Nov. 14), being among the many other famous faces enjoying Adele’s performance at Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles. Filmed as part of the CBS special Adele: One Night Only, which included a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the British singer stunned her audience and viewers at home with her sculpted black Schiaparelli gown complete with a pair of Saturn earrings.

Matching the tattoo on her upper forearm – which depicts the planet with a drawing of L.A. in the middle – it has had quite the influence on Adele’s life as of late, after experiencing her first Saturn Return. According to Astrology.com, this phenomenon refers to the placement of the planet at the moment of your birth and the time it takes to fully rotate around the sun.

It can take Saturn 27 to 30 years to complete a rotation, so your first Saturn Return occurs in your late twenties and the cusp of your thirties depending on when your birthday is. For Adele, this would have fallen sometime around 2018 as she was born on May 5, 1988 – which coincides with when she had her “Year of Anxiety”, as she recently explained to Vogue.

“It’s where I lost the plot,” the singer explained. “When that comes, it can rock your life. It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?” While she doesn’t blame her divorce to ex-husband Simon Konecki on her Saturn Return, it was one result of it. “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she continued. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me.”

And being a Taurus, this astrological moment can be a reminder “not to go overboard when it comes to controlling others,” as Jennifer Freed, PhD, psychological astrologer told wellness site Well and Good. For a Taurus, this can also be a moment where “knowing how to be responsible and secure” comes naturally to you, according to the site.

For Adele, her Saturn Return signified a turning point in her life, that made her start her journey “to find true happiness ever since,” which she certainly has.