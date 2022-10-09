Megan Faith Makes’ Knits Are An Ode To Slow, Sustainable Style

Megan Turner had no idea what she was starting when she decided to make socks for her family. Turning her lockdown enthusiasm for knitting and crochet into her own business, Megan Faith Makes, she has gone from reticent Instagrammer (more on that later) to a global sensation. Her designs have even been worn by YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

Given her phenomenal success, it is funny to think that the Brighton-based designer needed some serious persuasion to make her first post. “My sister encouraged me to start an Instagram page for my knitting which, at the time, I thought was really lame,” she laughs. “I honestly didn’t think anyone would be interested and I certainly had no intention of selling anything. I literally just wanted somewhere to post photos of the things I was knitting.”

But it wasn’t long before the request started coming in. “People DM me their requests on and, depending on what I'm making, I usually ask for a few measurements. I don’t work off generic sizes, I make any size that exists! So everything is completely custom.”

As well promoting body inclusivity, Megan Faith Makes is also a platform for slow fashion. Turner found many of her followers were unaware how many hours it took to produce one piece. “If I were to knit solidly all day, I could finish a short-sleeved top in 14 to 16 hours. But after that I still need to sew in all the ends and block it - this involves submerging the garment in water for 20 minutes and then laying it out to dry which takes 2-3 days. So, from start to finish, it can take about a week.”

It was towards the end of 2020 that Turner truly went viral though. It coincided with the release of one of her most popular designs: the sweater vest. “Still, consistently my best-selling item,” she notes. That was when she was contacted by Jared Ellner, Emma Chamberlain’s stylist. He asked to borrow some vests for a promotional shoot for Chamberlain Coffee. “Emma Chamberlain ended up wearing one of my sweater vests and that was a massive pinch me moment. I literally watch her videos while I knit!”

In contrast to other corners of the internet, Instagram’s knitting and crochet community is incredibly supportive. “Everyone is very invested in lifting each other up and sharing posts,” explains Turner, smiling. “It's a really lovely community to be part of and one where everyone just wants you to succeed.”

Fast Follow with @MeganFaithMakes

Could you describe your first post on your Instagram page? And what do you think of it now?

My first Instagram post was of two pairs of socks that I had made for my mom and my sister. They had had both worn them quite a few times already and at the time I thought it was a cool photo. But looking back I'm like, ‘oh god, those are very worn socks.’

Who’s your favourite person who you're currently?

I mean, so many! But someone I have been particularly enjoying at the moment is a lady called @shishi.san. She makes these beautiful hand-tufted, floral rugs and amazing crochet jumpers and dresses. And she also has just has the cutest baby!

What's the last Wikipedia hole you went down?

Definitely something to do with Game Of Thrones. Me and my boyfriend are currently watching House Of The Dragon and I've gone down some strange rabbit holes in that world...

Who's the person that has followed you that you were most excited by?

@mollyohalloranknitwear springs to mind. She uses a knit machine to make these really beautiful knit dresses and tops and then tie dyes them. I've liked her stuff for a long time, so when she followed me I was very flattered.

What is the weirdest DM you have ever received?

The number of messages I get from people who want me to send them free things. They sometimes offer to share my page on their Instagram’s in exchange, but obviously they don't realise how long my products takes to make. I don’t want to be mean, but when something takes over 12 hours to create, one post isn’t going to cut it!

Do you have anything strange written down in your notes on your phone?

I have lots of notes saying things like, “10sc increase 12 for 4.5.” It’s to keep me on track of rows as I knit or crochet. It’s not necessarily strange in my eyes, but I think if anyone else saw it they would be very perplexed.