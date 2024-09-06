Megan Thee Stallion Wore A Dress With J.Lo-Levels Of Plunge

Assemble the Y2K girlies: Paris Hilton is officially back. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the pop diva-slash-DJ released Infinite Icon, her highly anticipated album, which she fittingly kicked off with a double celebration.

Family and friends flocked to New York for the NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party, which launched both her album and her Nylon’s September 2024 cover. While Hilton was the undisputed star of the night, one attendee couldn’t help but steal the show: Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan’s Plunging Dress

The “Mamushi” hitmaker was one of the many A-listers who attended the party, including Hayley Williams, Coco Rocha, and Selma Blair. For the event, Meg’s wardrobe choice was a floor-length jersey gown in dusty pink. But don’t be fooled by the desaturated hue — nothing about her look was toned down.

Her number featured a ruched waist and a halter neckline with one of the lowest plunges known to humankind — unseen since the likes of Jennifer Lopez when she debuted her now-iconic Versace dress in the noughties. Much like the depths of J.Lo’s plunge, Meg’s décolletage-baring dress also dipped past her navel and fully flaunted her massive diamond belly ring. The gown’s cleavage was so risqué that it needed to be held together by a bikini-like string.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

To glam up her ensemble, she wore a diamond-encrusted lariat necklace that almost rivaled her dress’ cleavage. Almost. She accessorized with gold pieces including a hard case bag, a chunky ring, and a pop of gold hardware on the back of her dress.

Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard/Getty Images

Megan’s latest look is proof that she is daring personified. In a previous interview with Bustle, she spoke about her aesthetic: “I don’t really think anything about me is demure. I’m very bold, I’m very out there. I’m very ‘hot girl.’”

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

She Made An Appearance On Stage

Meg wasn’t just there to support a friend — Hilton also announced that the rapper is a feature on one of her new tracks, and played their remix.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hilton spoke about their friendship in her Nylon cover story. “I just love her,” she said of the rapper. “We met at the Chateau Marmont, and right away, we connected. She’s like, ‘You’re Aquarius like me.’ We immediately became close, and then she started coming to my parties. She walks in the room and just lights it up.”

Last night, she definitely did.