Megan Thee Stallion loves leaning into a theme — sartorially speaking, that is. When she’s not embodying her latest album’s serpentine motif in snake-inspired outfits, she pays homage to pop culture icons like a pro. In January, for example, she channeled Mean Girls’ queen bee Regina George in the music video for “Not My Fault,” which featured in the musical’s movie adaptation.

Early this week, the “Savage” rapper harkened to another fictional hero: Elle Woods. In a campaign video for Prime Day, Amazon’s annual summer sale, Meg wore a pink tweed set that looked like it could’ve been plucked out of the chic Legally Blonde costume department. The campaign even featured a guest star — her own Bruiser Woods.

Megan’s Tweed Shorts Set

In the campaign for the highly-anticipated shopping event, the “Hot Girl Summer” advocate strutted with her French Bulldog, 4oe Thee Frenchie, at a dog show. While she talked about shopping the sale to make your dog “hot” and stylish, she, too, wore a ’fit for champions.

Meg rocked the “quiet luxury” aesthetic wearing its unofficial uniform: a tweed suit. Ever the daring dresser, however, her take on the “old money” classic was utterly saucy. Instead of a typical jacket, she wore a short-sleeved crop top.

Her bottoms were even more daring. Instead of a skirt, she wore teeny tiny tweed shorts. Despite the woven item not having any belt loops, Meg fastened a gold chain belt around it — a purely decorative styling hack from the early aughts.

She further accessorized her ’fit with tan sandals and a chunky gold bangle on each arm.

She Went Blonde

If the pink tweed set wasn’t enough of an Elle Woods reference, Meg leaned into the movie’s title and dyed her hair a bleachy blonde. Elsewhere in her beauty look, she incorporated the blush hue in her rosy eyeshadow and supersized pink nails.

Honorable Mention: Her “Hot Dog”

While the Reese Witherspoon-led rom-com was rife with style decrees (e.g., whoever thinks orange is the new black is seriously disturbed), one that the sorority president-turned-lawyer informally sanctioned is that twinning with your pet is infinitely more interesting than slaying alone.

Naturally, Meg did just that by matching with 4oe. Her Frenchie wore a zip-up coat made from the same tweed cloth and rocked a matching bubblegum pink collar. Even his leash — a gold chain — echoed Meg’s gilded accessories.

It’s 10s all around.