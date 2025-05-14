Two things in life are a constant for Megan Thee Stallion: anime and naked fashion. The rapper frequently incorporates anime references from series like Naruto and Tokyo Ghoul into her music and visuals, especially on songs like “Mamushi” and “Okatu Hot Girl.” And she tends to spice up her cosplay with her penchant for naked fashion trends.

So it’s only natural that Megan launched a special experience inspired by her love of all things anime that’s available to request on Airbnb in Los Angeles. “You know I love a good cosplay moment,” she said. “My passion for anime has always been front and center.”

Fans can “become an Okatu hottie” (which means a hot anime nerd) through a set of different events and games curated by Megan, who promoted the experience in a look that would make any fellow “Okatu Hot Girl” proud.

Megan’s Hot Pink Set

The rapper donned a shiny hot pink latex set, featuring a halter-neck bra top with criss-cross straps that create several geometric cutouts, and matching pants with triangular sheer panels that exposed her legs. Set against the backdrop of a burning volcano, Megan literally and figuratively brought the heat.

Airbnb

She paired her look with matching knee-high latex boots. And rather than wearing any bling, she let her extravagant metallic manicure serve as her main accessory.

Megan’s Cosplay

Megan often includes an anime Easter egg in her outfits and doesn’t shy away from completely embodying a reference. In July, the star promoted her hit single “Mamushi” on TikTok in full Sailor Moon cosplay.

Paying homage to the classic ’90s manga series, Megan dressed in the title character’s iconic sailor uniform, with a royal blue miniskirt, blouse with striped lapels, and opera gloves with lace trim.

Of course, she accessorized with Sailor Moon’s signature big red bow with a gold pendant, using two red orbs as kitschy hair clips.