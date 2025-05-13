Megan Thee Stallion wears many hats. She’s a rapper, an actor, a reality competition judge, and the self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach. She’s also the owner and CEO of premium tequila brand Chicas Divertidas, and when the company releases a new product, she assumes the role of model as well.

On May 9, the “Savage” singer promoted her tequila line in rhinestone-studded lingerie... and barely anything else.

Megan’s Sparkly Undies

Whether she’s performing on stage or posing for magazine spreads, you can always count on the H-Town Hottie can turn heads in a cleavage-baring bra, itty bitty panties, or an S&M-inspired bodysuit.

So it’s no surprise that her Chicas Divertidas advertisements are just as revealing as the rest of her eye-catching looks. Since launching in February, Meg has appeared in numerous campaigns for the brand — all of which depict the A-lister in some sort of lingerie-inspired ‘fit.

Most recently, Megan promoted the bev in a crystal-covered bra that featured a halter top design and a small triangle-shaped cutout on the sternum.

She paired the top with a high-waisted V-shaped thong — also covered in diamonds — that sat just above her hips.

The two-piece set glistened in the photos, radiating shades of pink and gold to match Megan’s makeup.

She completed the look with a fuchsia faux-fur coat, which she wore layered atop the lingerie co-ord.

“Break In Case Of Emergency 💖 @chicasdivertidastequila Hotties, Drink Responsibly,” she captioned the campaign photos on Instagram.

Other Risqué Ads

On March 24, the “Body” songstress shared a BTS video from another photoshoot. In the vid, she wears a shiny purple bikini with bright pink straps around the neck and hips.

She finished off the simple ‘fit with strappy pink sandals adorned with jeweled floral pendants, and an assortment of oversized metallic bangles around her wrists.

She announced the launch of the brand on February 15 in a Mardi Gras-esque ensemble complete with a beaded bra top, matching high-waisted panties, and a massive feathered headpiece.

Drink up, chicas.