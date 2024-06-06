Megan Thee Stallion isn't just headlining her Hot Girl Summer Tour, she's fully embodying its ethos. Every sold out show features the rap queen wearing audacious styles, all while leaving a trail of glitter and snatched waists at every turn. Forget athleisure: Meg’s wardrobe this season is all about pushing boundaries and serving looks that would make even the most seasoned fashionista sweat.

Furry chaps? Check. Cut-out mini dresses that leave little to the imagination? Absolutely. Itty-bitty shorts that showcase those iconic curves? Indeed — Meg definitely isn’t afraid to show skin in a daring way. A recent backstage Instagram post from the Atlanta leg of the tour is a case in point: Meg Thee Stallion, ever the gracious host, posed with her tour mate GloRilla and the legendary Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.

Meg’s Itty Bitty Shorts

Pictured below, Meg opted for a dazzling two-piece set that could have easily been mistaken for glamorous underwear. The sparkly bralette top was adorned with a silver closure, and the shorts (or should we say undies?) boasted a cheeky drawstring detail. To accessorize, the star added oversized hoops, a simple bangle bracelet, and a belly button charm — all of which played well with the set’s metal accents.

To complete the look, Meg left her signature black waves loosely running down her back, and went for simple but sultry makeup. It's a look that says, "I'm here, I'm hot, and I'm about to break the internet."

The other ladies all looked as steamy as the Houston hottie herself, rocking cropped tops and cut-out pants. Maybe it’s the dress code for attending the show? I’m not sure, but there’s no question that Megan Thee Stallion is proving that "Hot Girl Summer" isn't just a catchy phrase — it's a full-on fashion revolution.

And as a loyal member of the Hot Girl Collective, I can't wait to see what fiery fashion moments she throws our way next.