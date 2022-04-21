Megan Thee Stallion Served Chic Side Boob In A $24 Cut-Out Dress

PSA: Megan Thee Stallion is “still that b****.” The rapper is gearing up for another Hot Girl Summer and she’s turning the heat all the way up, giving side boob for days.

Megan AKA the Hot Girl Coach took to Instagram with a carrousel of new snaps, showing off an ultra-sexy black, micro-mini dress featuring strappy cut-outs and a tie halter neck. “If you was wondering…yeah boy im still that b****,” she appropriately captioned the post. The head-turning look is courtesy of FashionNova, and is now on sale for just $24 (discounted from it usual $35). By some miracle, sizes are still fully stocked, from XS to XL.

Megan, who’s a noted fan of Y2K-inspired garb, expertly styled the sultry dress in the same fashion. She merchandised the boob-centric LBD with silver sandals that wrapped around her ankles, a quilted Chanel bag (also in silver), and oversized hoops, plus a diamond bracelet for good measure.

These days, the cut-out aesthetic is back with a vengeance, thanks in part to Euphoria fashion (I’m looking at you Maddy) and trend-obsessed celebs like Camila Cabello and Bella Hadid. The runway has seen plenty of cut-outs this year, as well, with brands like Off-White, Prabal Gurung, AMBUSH, and Nensi Dojaka delivering different takes on the early-aughts trend. But I’m just gonna say it: few have done it better tha

