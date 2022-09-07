First, it's Mugler; then it's a tour filled with anime-inspired outfits, now it’s an assless funeral dress. Megan Thee Stallion has dropped jaws once again with her new music video for "Ungrateful,” a certified bop off of her sophomore studio album Traumazine.

The video, dropped on September 6, giving fans yet another look into the artist's deeply personal confessional album. The video opens with a vignette of Megan laying on a red velour comforter wearing sheer black lace lingerie, quickly transitioning to shots of her pulling up to a funeral.

The rapper saunters down a gloomy white hallway, dressed head to toe in black — including a floor-trailing corset gown and a long inky veil. The camera pans along her dress, showing that the back is totally open. The strappy corset detail was left open to expose her butt — accessorized flawlessly with a black thong to match.

Later on in the video, her alter ego Tina Snow makes an appearance. Megan then replaces her all-black ensemble with an all-white look. Draped totally in shimmering white satin, she also wears a dramatic wide-brim hat the size of an umbrella to protect her from the rainy funeral procession. A heavy contrast to her mourning look, this bridal-inspired ‘fit includes a silky white cowl neckline and a small train.

A highly anticipated follow up to the “Her” music video, “Ungrateful” did not disappoint — but then again the Hot Girl never does. Watch the full video below.