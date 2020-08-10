Meghan Markle Swears By This Serum For Her Super Long Lashes — & It's On Sale Right Now

Fans of Meghan Markle's beauty game are about to be excited. Dermstore's Anniversary Sale is giving shoppers 25% off its selection of high-end skin care products right now, and the deals include Meghan Markle's favorite lash serum.

In a 2014 interview with Allure, Markle shared some of her favorite beauty products, including Tatcha's Rice Polish, Dior's Diorshow Mascara, and Revitalash's Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she told the magazine.

Shoppers can choose from a one-, three-, or six-month supply of the Markle-approved serum during the sale. According to the brand, the product uses a peptide complex and botanicals to condition the lashes. And while Revitalash doesn't claim to increase lash length, it says its nourishing properties can help strengthen them to prevent breakage, leading to a fuller-looking appearance.

The retailer has selected a multitude of other fan-favorite products to offer at a discount, from Sunday Riley's Good Genes to Foreo's Luna cleansing devices. Shoppers can use the code CELEBRATE to take advantage of the sale, which is happening until Aug. 17 to celebrate the website's 21 years in business.