Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Makeup Was All About Self-Expression

On Sunday night's much-anticipated special, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview beauty look was further proof of her newfound freedom of expression.

In her sit down with Oprah, Markle opted for a Giorgio Armani gown that had its own plethora of symbolism (due to the lotus flower), and so did her makeup. During her tenure as an active, working member of the royal family, Markle often opted for more neutral and natural beauty looks. However, in the interview, which aired Mar. 7, Markle went with a smoky, full-glamour style.

Markle wore her skin natural and glowing — with her signature freckles showing — with a soft flush across her cheeks. But it was her eyes that were the most noteworthy departure from her previous makeup styles. Markle opted for a wash of warm, bronzy brown over her lid that blended into her crease. Her eyes were tight-lined with a deep, nearly black shade of eyeliner that was subtly smudged along the upper lash line. The same smudged but still defined look was also applied to her bottom water line for an overall smoky eye.

Prior to her wedding with Prince Harry, Markle was commonly seen with the deeper, more edgy makeup. Occasionally, she would opt for a subtle take on the smudged eye — like on her wedding day — but this is new smoky look is a change for Markle and a welcome moment of self-expression.