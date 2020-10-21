Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released one of the most adorable black and white portraits of the couple to date, just ahead of their episode of Time100 Talks that debuted Oct. 20. They are both in suiting, Markle wearing a white T-shirt underneath while Prince Harry opts for a classic button-down shirt. Though the former Duchess is not wearing much jewelry, on her left wrist is a single Cartier Love Bracelet as well as a gold Cartier Tank watch. And it's speculated that the latter has special meaning as Meghan Markle may be wearing Princess Diana's watch in the photo.

Yes, Markle's timepiece looks eerily similar to the version of the watch that once graced the wrist of Prince Harry’s late mother. Markle has publicly praised the watch style before, telling Hello back in 2015 that it was her first-ever splurge when Suits was picked up for network TV. It's important to note, however, that it was the two-tone version that she gifted herself years ago, not the gold version Princess Diana once wore and Markle could be wearing now.

Though no official statement has been made about the watch's connection to Princess Diana, it wouldn't be the first time Markle has borrowed from her late mother-in-law. She's previously worn everything from the Princess’ butterfly earrings to her aquamarine cocktail ring.