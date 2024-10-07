Over the weekend, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, at which she honored the hospital’s pediatric workers and talked to some of their young patients.

The Duchess of Sussex rewore one of her more memorable dresses to the Oct. 5 event, keeping her look eco-friendly.

Meghan’s Plunging Red Dress

Markle attended the event in a structured red gown from Carolina Herrera’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The dress featured a plunging U-neck neckline, asymmetrical straps, and a front slit. She accessorized with matching red heels and a gold band around her wrist.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images

Meghan’s First Time In The Dress

Back in 2021, Markle wore the gown to the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, which honored military veterans in the United States and UK. She attended the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, marking their first appearance since stepping back from Royal Family roles earlier that year.

When she rewore the dress on Oct. 5, she made one major change, removing a glamorous train that attached to her waist. The train added a formal element to the gown, so its absence changed the look’s silhouette. (She also removed a red pin, which commemorated military members who’d died in war.)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2021, she paired the dress with matching red Giuseppe Zanotti slingback heels, a diamond tennis bracelet and matching ring, and a gold band — similar to the one she donned on Saturday.

Three years later, the elegantly cut gown remains as timeless as ever.