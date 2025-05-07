Sydney Sweeney's Nakedest Looks, From Braless Cardigans To Sequin Undies

Sydney Sweeney has become a bona fide style icon in a short amount of time. The actor’s Euphoria character, Cassie, is an annual Halloween costume for many, thanks to her distinctive country looks and iconic makeup. Now, her day-to-day wardrobe has become a fashion inspiration, especially as a longtime ambassador of Miu Miu.

Sweeney’s fashion prowess is in part due to her mastery of naked fashion trends, incorporating everything from lace crop tops and miniskirts to sheer dresses and exposed undies into her looks. Whether she’s sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, walking the red carpet, or just running errands, you can always depend on Sweeney to spice up her ’fits.

Below, revisit Sweeney’s nakedest looks.

Sydney’s Cutout Dress

For the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party in February, Sweeney wore a sparkling custom gown by Miu Miu with a halter-neck collar and cleavage-baring keyhole cutout, stitched together with a studded, lip-shaped pendant.

The baby pink dress featured a dramatic train and form-fitting bodice, and was entirely covered in silver rhinestones.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Sydney’s Braless Cardigan

In December, Sweeney shared Instagram snapshots from a rooftop wearing a luxe brown and tan knit cardigan, with nothing else underneath. After embracing the braless trend, she went casual with the rest of her look, donning a pair of mid-rise jeans and chunky white sneakers.

However, the main star of her ensemble was Sweeney’s new Miu Miu Aventure mini bag, which she proudly showed off with some crocheted bag charms.

Sydney’s Lace & Leather

Sweeney has proven several times that naked fashion trends can also be worn in the winter. She stepped out in New York on a cold December night wearing a lingerie-inspired sheer top, featuring a corseted bodice and black lace overlay.

She paired the boudoir staple with some leather garments, wearing loose black trousers, a single-breasted jacket that she left unbuttoned, and a pair of pointed-toe stilettos with metallic buckles.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney’s Sheer Dress

During the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Sweeney attended an Armani Beauty dinner and managed to make naked fashion a little cheugy. She donned an extravagant black gown featuring a completely sheer bodice with strategically placed floral appliques.

She wrapped a mini shawl around her arms and tucked it into her floor-length black skirt, which had two exaggerated peplums at her waist, adding some drama to her look.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney’s Sequined Undies

At Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, Sweeney mastered the underwear-as-pants trend, donning a pair of the brand’s viral sequinned undies.

Sweeney paired the bottoms with an oversized black blazer with silk trimmings, a crop top with frayed edges, and sheer tights, making her undies the perfect fit for the corporate sleaze aesthetic.

Sydney Sweeney wearing sequined underwear. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Now this should be the definitive Sweeney costume for Halloween.