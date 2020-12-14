Not having to go into the office over the last ten months has had its unique perks. I don’t remember the last time I wore an uncomfortable pair of work trousers or heeled shoes. However, the temptation to turn to the same trusty jumper everyday has been real. Looking nice can help you feel good and if you want to pep up your wardrobe for the new year and need some inspiration, here’s all the times Meghan Markle matched her outfit to her Zoom background. Just because all of her engagements moved online doesn’t mean that Meghan didn’t continue serving looks. She took her clean, tailored style to the next level over video call.
Since moving to California and undertaking all of her royal responsibilities from home, Meghan Markle has really refined her style and showcased how considered it is. There’s been more than one Zoom appearance where she’s coordinated with her background. Pulling a look together for a call is no easy task, but looking to your interiors for inspiration could help you create a more cohesive look. And it doesn’t need to be as obvious as wearing the same print as your curtains, here's how to match your outfit to your home like Meghan Markle.