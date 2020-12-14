Not having to go into the office over the last ten months has had its unique perks. I don’t remember the last time I wore an uncomfortable pair of work trousers or heeled shoes. However, the temptation to turn to the same trusty jumper everyday has been real. Looking nice can help you feel good and if you want to pep up your wardrobe for the new year and need some inspiration, here’s all the times Meghan Markle matched her outfit to her Zoom background. Just because all of her engagements moved online doesn’t mean that Meghan didn’t continue serving looks. She took her clean, tailored style to the next level over video call.

Since moving to California and undertaking all of her royal responsibilities from home, Meghan Markle has really refined her style and showcased how considered it is. There’s been more than one Zoom appearance where she’s coordinated with her background. Pulling a look together for a call is no easy task, but looking to your interiors for inspiration could help you create a more cohesive look. And it doesn’t need to be as obvious as wearing the same print as your curtains, here's how to match your outfit to your home like Meghan Markle.

Light Brown Cut Out Top & Wooden Accents Evening Standard/YouTube In Oct. 2020 Prince Harry and Meghan marked the start of Black History Month by speaking to the Evening Standard about structural racism in the UK. She wore a tan cut out long sleeved top and buttery brown leather trousers. Not only did it scream chic but she fitted right in with the colour palette of their neutral Santa Barbara home and its exposed beams/rustic wooden shelving.

Sleeveless Black Bodysuit & Monochrome Home Decor Malala Fund/YouTube Meghan proved once again that she’s the queen of understated glamour when she wore a simple black sleeveless bodysuit, cream trousers, and slicked back bun during a conversation with activist Malala Yousafzai. Both Prince Harry and Meghan spoke to the activist on Oct. 11, International Day of the Girl. In the background of their Zoom call you can see monochrome prints on the wall and black, grey, and white cushions on the neutral sofa next to Meghan.

Terracotta Top & Pot Smart Works Charity/Instagram In Sept. 2020 Meghan spoke to Smart Works, a UK charity that provides interview training and clothing for unemployed women in need. Bringing the business chic to the call Meghan wore a white blazer and terracotta top. She created a capsule line for the charity in 2019 and highlighted how you can create a look in tune with your surroundings as her light and neutral outfit matched the mediterranean style of her background and accessories.

Blue Stripe Shirt & Vase Fortune/Twitter Striped shirts have become a piece which Meghan has returned to again and again. In Sept. 2020 she took part in a virtual summit with Fortune and chose to wear a classic white and blue button down shirt with gold accessories. During her interview she talked about “reckoning” and the Black Lives Matter movement. Behind her you can see a blue vase with flowers in and a white and a striped cushion. The pairings are subtle but really bring together the whole shot.

Brown Silk Shirt & Earthy Interiors America's Got Talent/YouTube Meghan surprised America’s Got Talent viewers when she appeared via video on the show to wish Archie Williams good luck in the final. She wore black leather trousers and a brown silk Victoria Beckham button down which matched perfectly with her warm toned neutral walls, gold accessories, and monochrome accents.

Warm Brown Blouse & Autumnal Surroundings Meghan's Fashion/YouTube As summer turned to autumn, Meghan mirrored the seasonal change in her outfit when she appeared in a TIME 100 special with Prince Harry in Sept. 2020. While he opted for a suit she wore a warm brown silk shirt from Victoria Beckham and cropped trousers.