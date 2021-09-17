The Met Gala kicked off this week, having been postponed for a year and a half, with the world seemingly shot out of a fashion cannon for all the evening events. For the exhibit: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” celebrities, models, and designers pulled out all the stops with their own representations and interpretations of the theme.

While some embodied Old Hollywood, others opted for a western theme. Others simply chose to wear iconic American designers like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, and more. And some still chose to use their clothing to put forth the believe that American is, in fact, simply an amalgamation of many different cultures.

And, while you might not be walking down the street in a ballgown anytime soon, there are many classic trends that emerged from the style-filled evening that you can incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.

Be it a low-cut gown like Hailey Bieber; a dark metallic gold dress like Keke Palmer; or having a bit of fun with star-studded embellishments, like Kendall Jenner; there’s plenty of fashion inspo ahead.

Ahead, find four of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala, and find out how their unforgettable looks can inspire your wardrobe today.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala 2021 Look Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Met Gala this year, Hailey Bieber went for a timeless black strapless gown in luxe velvet. Designed by Saint Laurent, it featured an embellished plunging neckline and body-hugging cascading silhouette.

Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala 2021 Look Dupe Parker Dress Dress The Population $198 View product No matter what silhouette you’re seeking, consider taking a cue from Bieber’s wardrobe and shop for a low-cut dress this holiday season.

Kaia Gerber’s Met Gala 2021 Look Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber’s Oscar de la Renta gown featured a structured bustier and cutouts with a puffed skirt that fluted out from her waistline. The timeless little black dress was actually made to look like Bianca Jagger’s Halston gown from the 1981 Met Gala.

Kaia Gerber’s Met Gala 2021 Look Dupe Red Valentino The Black Tag Dress RED Valentino $649 View product Go for a shorter and more wearable take on the bustier dress trend, sticking to go-anywhere black and opting for a look that’s a little asymmetrical to ensure that you’ll stand out among the rest.

Keke Palmer’s Met Gala 2021 Look Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish collaborated with Oscar de la Renta as well, creating a timeless look that harkened back to Old Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. And, though you might not be in the market for a tulle confection like this one, consider going for the pale peach tone, be it in a cocktail dress, camisole, or knit sweater this Fall.

Keke Palmer’s Met Gala 2021 Look Dupe Kara Dress (Curve) Leota $94.40 View product Take a cue from Palmer’s dark metallic look and consider a sequin that will style effortlessly for a work holiday soiree or even a casual cocktail party.

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala 2021 Look John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Kendall Jenner certainly went for the wow factor when it came to her Givenchy naked gown. But the overarching celestial embellished trend that she wore so well is one that you can mix into your wardrobe as well.