If you’re not careful, FashionTok will suck you in with its never-ending “core” aesthetics, styling hacks, and the next big must-buys — all for them to be forgotten weeks later. How do you keep up? More importantly, how do you know which ones to stick around for or scroll past?

I personally watch out for the trends style stars are incorporating into their IRL looks. One that’s showing signs of a revival is the unexpected red theory, courtesy of Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie’s Strawberry Girl ‘Fit

On Thursday, April 9, the Stranger Things alum posed for her ready-to-wear brand’s new drop, wearing a summer-ready casual look. On top, she wore a cropped tank ($25) that was completely white save for one tiny strawberry printed on it. It’s part of Florence By Mills’ new “Cape Escape” collection, which prominently features the strawberry motif.

Her outfit’s bottom half had a similar pop of red. Brown pulled up her red undies’ waistband for an intentional peekaboo moment under her light denim micro miniskirt. (This exact hue currently isn’t available on the site, but similar ones in gray and white are.)

It didn’t end there either. Even her shoes — heeled peep-toe mules with a bow on each foot — repped the same crimson shade. She completed the look with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a dainty gold necklace layered with a strand of skinny pearls.

The Unexpected Red Theory

In 2024, interior designer Taylor Migliazzo Simon coined “the unexpected red theory” on TikTok to explain how any pop of red instantly makes a home look better. The philosophy proved to be true for fashion and beauty, too. To this day, street style stars and celebs still add the color to their ‘fits. In Brown’s case, her tiny red inserts kept her otherwise basic ensemble interesting.

If you’re looking for one TikTok-approved trend to follow this spring and summer, this one’s a great one to try. You can start small, adding bits of red to your outfits. Consider a flash of cherry socks with your jeans-and-sneakers combo or a scarlet bag. You can also copy Brown and opt for a predominantly white top with a red detail, such as her strawberry top, or a raglan tee with colored sleeves. Or, go bold with bigger red pieces.

Main character energy.