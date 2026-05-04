These 11 Met Gala Looks Live In Bustle Editors' Heads Rent-Free

It’s the first Monday in May, aka Met Gala Day. Fashion’s biggest night is set to take over everyone’s feeds in a matter of hours with the theme “Costume Art,” so you know the A-list guests are getting ready to show up and show out at this year’s event. Until the time comes when we get to (hopefully) see Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie make their debuts, Zoë Kravitz’s new sparkler on the red carpet, and Beyoncé’s long-awaited return, we think the Met Galas of yore deserve some appreciation.

Over the years, particularly stunning Met Gala appearances have elevated beloved stars to fashion-icon status, including Zendaya, Rihanna, and Blake Lively, who have rightfully earned their spots on the Met Mount Rushmore. Every theme also brings new opportunities for fashion innovation. Who could forget 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” arguably one of the most iconic themes in the fundraiser’s history, producing memorable looks from Z, Ariana Grande, and SZA?

It’s hard to pick even a handful of favorites from the nearly eight-decade history of the gala, but trust, we at Bustle have tried. Here, Bustle editors share the Met Gala looks from over the years that still take up space in their minds.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2013 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Everyone talks about Zendaya or Blake Lively being the queens of the Met Gala. But most are clearly forgetting Sarah Jessica Parker, who not only wears some of the stunning couture at the annual event, but finds a unique way to honor the theme’s dress code. One look I can’t forget was for 2013's Met Gala, when SJP totally nailed the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme with a paint-splattered Giles gown while rocking a custom Philip Treacy mohawk headpiece that even Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t resist touching. — Gaby Bondi, entertainment editor

Rihanna, 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Let’s be real, every Rihanna Met Gala look is seared in my brain. But the canary yellow Guo Pei gown she wore at the 2015 fête, themed “China: Through the Looking Glass,” is my absolute favorite. It was such an iconic moment when she walked up the stairs with that sprawling fur train trailing down the Met steps. I also give Rihanna major props for spotlighting a Chinese designer in this massive way. I made a pilgrimage to the Met Museum shortly after that to worship the dress at the exhibit. — Alyssa Lapid, staff writer

Rihanna, 2017 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna never misses at the Met Gala— it’s basically a law of fashion. But her 2017 Comme des Garçons moment, IMO, still stands out as something truly singular. To honor the year’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” she wore a sculptural runway piece that felt less like a gown and more like an avant-garde installation. Inspired by 18th-century punk silhouette, the look layered petal-like, textural fabric across her body in a way that felt perfectly off-kilter, but still intentional. Paired with strappy red thigh-high heels, a sleek topknot, and that signature sculptural blush moment, it was Rihanna fully embodying the assignment — and taking it to a whole other level. — Rachel Lapidos, deputy editor of beauty

Ariana Grande, 2018 Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebs really took the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" theme and ran with it at the 2018 Met Gala, but Ariana Grande's custom Vera Wang gown was a piece of art history — literally. She dressed as the walls of the Sistine Chapel, for crying out loud! Even Michelangelo was quaking. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

SZA, 2018 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In a year with very tight competition for best dressed, I haven't been able to stop thinking about SZA's look since 2018. Wearing a full-length dazzling pink Versace gown and custom gold halo, she truly embodied angel on earth. — Sophie Fishman, editorial associate

Zendaya, 2018 Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nobody in all of Christendom is doing it, nor has ever done it, like Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala. She changed the course of history when she stepped out in this chainmail Versace look, and very Joan-of-Arc bob. This ‘fit answered our prayers. — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

Lady Gaga, 2019 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images A good Met Gala attendee knows how to turn the red carpet into their stage. No one has taken that assignment more seriously than Lady Gaga, who put on a literal show at the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event featuring a menagerie of male assistants, perfectly kitsch props, and four distinct looks. Her voluminous fuchsia gown was a statement in itself, but it was actually a coat covering an asymmetrical black ballgown, which hid a slinky hot pink slip dress. By the time she entered the gala, she was simply in lingerie and sky-high heels, in true Gaga fashion. It was the first time Anna Wintour left her post greeting guests inside the museum to watch the red carpet instead, because no one can miss Gaga’s spectacle. — Jake Viswanath, staff writer

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Jenner sisters ate up 2019’s camp theme like a sliced cucumber. The pair showed up in coordinating, feathered gowns from Versace, giving major showgirl vibes. Kendall’s bedazzled, bright orange look featured a sky-high feather plum around her shoulders, while Kylie opted for a lavender-hued naked dress paired with an oversized boa and matching wig. The outfits were loud and proud, and looked like something Cinderella’s stepsisters might have worn if the ball took place in a Vegas club — basically, everything you could want from a “camp” look. — M.L.

Blake Lively, 2022 Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blake Lively always turns out at the Met Gala, but one of her best moments was in 2022, for the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The actress donned a Versace gown, inspired by the Statue of Liberty — the dress started a monotone, metallic copper shade before she released the bustles, revealing a long, patina-green train. The look was on theme, gorgeous, and it brought the drama — the three ingredients, in my opinion, to a perfect Met costume. — M.L.

Jonathan Bailey, 2024 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jonathan Bailey looked genuinely dashing in his 2024 Loewe ‘fit: a handsome, high-contrast suit and eye-catching metal flower — perfectly in keeping with the “Garden of Time” dress code and his own playful personality. Of course, the image that really sticks with me came later that evening — Bailey showing off his muscles in a white tank and matching jeans, hand in hand with his Bridgerton sister Phoebe Dynevor as they left the Mark Hotel. Has anyone ever looked cooler? — Grace Wehniainen, staff writer