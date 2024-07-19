Miley Cyrus and Gucci Flora are a match made in fashion heaven. After all, who better to be the face of garden-based fragrances than the “Flowers” hitmaker herself?

After a three-year partnership, the fashion duo celebrated another milestone in June: Cyrus’ new campaign for Gucci Flora’s latest iteration. Fittingly, when the label threw its summer bash on Thursday, July 18, Cyrus was invited to co-host alongside creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Held at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, the fête attracted an A-list guest list including Kendall Jenner and Salma Hayek. Among Hollywood’s best-dressed, however, Cyrus’ sophisticated look stood out thanks to one subtle daring detail.

Miley’s Bra-Forward Wrap Dress

While Cyrus has always been a fashion vanguard, rocking the boldest, most fashion-forward looks in the past, she recently pivoted to the “quiet luxury” aesthetic. She’s had a particular affinity for the classic, borrowed-from-the-boardroom look in silky button-downs and skirt suits.

Yesterday, the Hannah Montana alum wore yet another timeless piece: a wrap dress. While the LBD was nothing short of classic, Cyrus kept the look fresh with a peep of her lacy bra.

Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

She completed the ensemble with strappy black heels and a massive statement necklace that resembled a chain of gilded, oversized soda can tabs.

The tones of her outfit were perfectly matched by her eyeshadow, with just the slightest smoky details. Meanwhile, her hair was slicked back in a faux-wet ’do.

Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Of course, she sang her Grammy-winning hit, “Flowers,” for the crowd.

Her Gucci Flora Campaign

Though she’s been the face of the fragrance since 2021, she made a style splash on June 27 when she unveiled her new campaign for the brand. To introduce Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum, Cyrus posed on a bed of blooms against the Hollywood sign.

In the image, photographed by Tyler Mitchell, Cyrus wore a gray collared top with buttons trailing down her décolletage. She tucked the ribbed knit into leather burgundy shorts so teeny they were practically underwear.

She accented her shorts with the “cheugy” double G Gucci belt nearly every influencer wore circa 2015 and singlehandedly retrieved the accessory out of fashion oblivion.

Meanwhile, she added more “G” details with her earrings and clutched a vibrant yellow bottle of the new Gucci fragrance.

She can buy herself flowers... and Gucci Flora.