Miley Cyrus Wore A Naked Dress & Gloves To The 2020 VMAs

Whether it’s her jaw-dropping performances or her red carpet antics, Miley Cyrus never holds back — especially at the VMAs. Who else remembers that nude latex bikini she wore onstage back in 2013 for her performance alongside Robin Thicke? Or that silver Versace suspender outfit with thigh-high platform boots in 2015? Without a doubt, the singer loves to go for shock value when it comes to her fashion choices, and this year proved to be no different. Cyrus stepped out on the 2020 VMAs red carpet in a sheer black strapless dress by Mugler, complete with matching opera-length gloves made from the same glistening material. The dress showed off her black bra and briefs, and she completed the look with strappy black stilettos.

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

