Greetings are in order: Millie Bobby Brown turned 22 on Thursday, Feb. 19. Although she spent her special day privately with her family, husband Jake Bongiovi, and friends like Stranger Things castmates David Harbour and Jamie Campbell Bower, Brown still managed to include her fans in the celebration.

Over the weekend, the actor’s beauty and ready-to-wear brand, Florence by Mills, rang in her birthday by sharing photos from a new shoot. The pics, presumably taken to mark her new “22 era,” featured the most ostentatious theme possible: Bridgerton-core. And dearest gentle reader, they slayed.

Millie’s Queen Charlotte Cosplay

Apparently, Regency-era dressing is a hit b-day theme among A-list celebs. Remember when Jennifer Lopez threw a Bridgerton-themed party in The Hamptons two years ago? Similarly, Brown’s ensemble served equal parts Queen Charlotte and Marie Antoinette.

Brown wore a peach-pink jacquard corset with puff cap sleeves. It featured a ruffle trim along the décolletage-forward scoop neckline and pearl embellishments throughout. Furthering the old-timey motif, she added a detachable, pearl-embellished belt with exaggerated hips.

The Enola Holmes star paired the look with ruffled white bloomers for a more modern, no-pants twist.

Leaning into the Regency vibe, Brown made sure her accessories and beauty look matched. She wore a multi-layered pearl choker necklace with a massive pendant and dangling teardrop pearl, and paired it with similarly ornate earrings.

The Stranger Things alum also wore a blonde wig with a high poof ornamented with pearls, pink feathers, and lavender ribbons throughout. As for her makeup, she heavily powdered her face, added a ton of pink blush, and used her own products, particularly the Stay Plush Serum Infused Lip Oil Tint ($16).

Her “Ta Ta” Bra

In another set of photos, Brown removed the corset to reveal a baby pink bralette with “Ta Ta” inscribed in calligraphy. This time, she clutched her Love Core Hair & Body Mist ($18).

She completed the look with sheer thigh-high stockings with a white lace trim and wore peach ballet-style heels with lace-up details. Tie-up footwear is a big shoe trend for Spring 2026, and the balletcore-inspired style is particularly buzzy. (Olivia Rodrigo wore a similar pair, albeit in black.)

If this look is any indication, her 22-year-old style is bound to be her best, most decadent yet.