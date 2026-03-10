Millie Bobby Brown Cosigned Fashion’s Most Controversial Shoe

Millie Bobby Brown might be the most millennial-coded Gen Z woman, at least when it comes to fashion. The newly 22-year-old actor loves trying out throwback trends that even some millennials may consider “cheugy,” from tattoo chokers to yoga pants. And now, she’s turned to divisive footwear.

On March 9, Brown shared a new promo video with her dog rescue organization, Joey’s Friends, where she guessed the names of some of the cute canines available for adoption. Even in the most casual, dog-friendly clothes imaginable, she still managed to make a style statement, cosigning one of fashion’s most controversial shoes.

Millie’s Clog-Like Sneakers

In her adorable promo video, Brown wore Nike’s Air Rift leather sneakers. She chose a pine green pair with an airy geometric cutout below the velcro strap, making it feel like a cushy sandal, and a split-toe design reminiscent of Tabis, aka the fashion world’s most divisive footwear.

Brown’s sneakers are nearly sold out at most retailers, with only select sizes still available, but Nike is also selling red and brown iterations of the Air Rift shoes, each with its own unique flair.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

Brown paired her controversial shoes with a contrasting mustard yellow tank top, adopting one of 2026’s biggest color trends, and a simpler pair of black drawstring shorts. She completed her look with a red, white, and blue athletic wristband.

Millie Loves Her Divisive Shoes

This isn’t the first time Brown rocked shoes that could be considered “cheugy.” In October, she staged a photoshoot with Crocs on Instagram to promote her new “boots with the fur” — and yes, she referenced Flo Rida’s 2008 classic “Low.”

She donned gray knee-high fur boots in a subtle Y2K-ready leopard print, made with fuzzy vegan fur and multiple straps accented with the brand’s signature Jibbitz charms. Brown chose metallic silver charms, including various studded hearts, lip prints, chain links, and even a yin-yang sign at her heel.

Brown went more casual with her outfit to match her cozy footwear. She wore a baby blue sweatsuit with short shorts and a matching zip-up hoodie, keeping it partially unzipped to tease her white tank top underneath.

She completed her look with black oval sunglasses and a studded black shoulder bag with silver chain straps and a mountain landscape, contrasting her flashy fur.